Lance Leipold reports absences, talks DT progress, and more

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold returned to the podium Monday after kicking off the second week of practices, as players strap on the pads for the first time in fall camp. Last week, Leipold named his probable starter, junior Jalon Daniels, to head the quarterback conversation on Day 1 of camp. And since, the room has opened a bit with redshirt senior Jason Bean’s absence due to an illness, according to Leipold Leipold told reporters that Bean is expected to return to practices soon. “Ben Easters and Ethan Vasko are picking all those (reps) up,” Leipold said. “And for a young quarterback, Ethan quickly gets thrown into the mix a little bit more and kind of thrown into the fire, it’s good to see. (Vasko) will get a great chance to develop as he and Ben will battle for that third spot.” Adding to his list of absences, Leipold said Jared Casey is out with a hamstring injury, which has allowed returning redshirt sophomore Trevor Kardell to get some additional looks. “(Kardell) has made great strides and improvements to size, strength, confidence,” Leipold said. “He has the ability to have a complete package.” Kardell appeared in 11 games last season for KU, totaling 86 yards on five receptions.

Leipold still looking to utilize Torry Locklin

The running back group met with reporters Sunday, with position coach Jonathan Wallace discussing the rushing picture and high depth he’s working with coming into Week 1. Returning redshirt junior Torry Locklin aided the KU ground attack (117 yards and two touchdowns) before enduring a season-ending leg injury vs. Kansas State. Locklin returns to the lineup this fall in a competitive room and is proving his worth again, according to Leipold. “I think he’s a guy that can help us in many different ways,” Leipold said. “He’s a very versatile player. He’s got a great attitude. Even today, after getting hurt last year and working through all that, he started to show flashes of what he’s capable of doing, again.” Whether or not Locklin finds a place in the starting rotation has yet to be determined, but with a strong setup of rushers in Devin Neal, Ky Thomas, Daniel Hishaw Jr., and Sevion Morrison, Locklin could find himself in a role outside the backfield. “Sometimes (Locklin) can get forgotten, based on some things, as we talk about some of the other guys in the room,” Leipold said. “I'm excited about him. I know our coaches are, and again, we're only six practices in. We'll continue to work and see it in different ways.”

Defensive tackles making strides, Phelps battling hand injury