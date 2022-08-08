Lance Leipold reports absences, talks DT progress, and more
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold returned to the podium Monday after kicking off the second week of practices, as players strap on the pads for the first time in fall camp.
Last week, Leipold named his probable starter, junior Jalon Daniels, to head the quarterback conversation on Day 1 of camp. And since, the room has opened a bit with redshirt senior Jason Bean’s absence due to an illness, according to Leipold
Leipold told reporters that Bean is expected to return to practices soon.
“Ben Easters and Ethan Vasko are picking all those (reps) up,” Leipold said. “And for a young quarterback, Ethan quickly gets thrown into the mix a little bit more and kind of thrown into the fire, it’s good to see. (Vasko) will get a great chance to develop as he and Ben will battle for that third spot.”
Adding to his list of absences, Leipold said Jared Casey is out with a hamstring injury, which has allowed returning redshirt sophomore Trevor Kardell to get some additional looks.
“(Kardell) has made great strides and improvements to size, strength, confidence,” Leipold said. “He has the ability to have a complete package.”
Kardell appeared in 11 games last season for KU, totaling 86 yards on five receptions.
Leipold still looking to utilize Torry Locklin
The running back group met with reporters Sunday, with position coach Jonathan Wallace discussing the rushing picture and high depth he’s working with coming into Week 1.
Returning redshirt junior Torry Locklin aided the KU ground attack (117 yards and two touchdowns) before enduring a season-ending leg injury vs. Kansas State. Locklin returns to the lineup this fall in a competitive room and is proving his worth again, according to Leipold.
“I think he’s a guy that can help us in many different ways,” Leipold said. “He’s a very versatile player. He’s got a great attitude. Even today, after getting hurt last year and working through all that, he started to show flashes of what he’s capable of doing, again.”
Whether or not Locklin finds a place in the starting rotation has yet to be determined, but with a strong setup of rushers in Devin Neal, Ky Thomas, Daniel Hishaw Jr., and Sevion Morrison, Locklin could find himself in a role outside the backfield.
“Sometimes (Locklin) can get forgotten, based on some things, as we talk about some of the other guys in the room,” Leipold said. “I'm excited about him. I know our coaches are, and again, we're only six practices in. We'll continue to work and see it in different ways.”
Defensive tackles making strides, Phelps battling hand injury
Defensive tackles coach Jim Paganos joined Leipold Monday morning for post-practice interviews, updating the status of his group through the first week.
Conversations between Leipold and Paganos appear to be positive, as the pair begin to identify key tackles within the group.
“We're just more aggressive right now,” Leipold said. “I think Jim Panagos has done a great job with it. I think talking with Caleb Sampsons and Sam Burt, they like some of the things we're doing there, and they feel more confident in what they're able to do in the understanding of the scheme.”
Leipold informed reporters Monday that Miami (OH) defensive end transfer Lonnie Phelps had sustained a hand injury during the first week of camp. But Leipold noted that Phelps is eager to return, and his spirits haven’t gone unnoticed.
“(Phelps) is great to have in the program because when it’s time to go, he’s all business and he loves playing the game. He’s physical. He’s going to give us a pass rush, all those things.
“He hurt his hand the other day, missed a little bit of time,” Leipold said. “But he wanted in there before he was even cleared, which again, shows he’s ready and chomping to go prove something. That’s exciting to see.”
The Second Team All-MAC pass rusher is showcasing all the elements that led to his recruitment early on at camp, according to Leipold.
“(Phelps) has a tenacity about him that he's going to keep going,” Leipold said. “He fights and scraps and plays with the whistle. That's what I love about him when he's come in, to not expect anything handed to him.”