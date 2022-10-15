Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold had to say in his post-game press conference in the loss to Oklahoma

Lance Leipold opening statement after OU game

They were clicking on all cylinders. They played very well, very aggressive. I think we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill. Thought the quarterback for them, had an excellent day, especially early. 100 plays and 700 yards. That's not a very good performance. I thought offensively we were very sporadic. We had some times, get a turnover. We create one, we get it right back. We were out played today.

How much of that goal line stand in the first half gave your team a lift knowing know that you're getting a ball to start the third quarter?

Yeah. It was huge. I mean, again, it just shows tenacity of this football team yet that I'm extremely proud of and all the way down to the very end here that we battle because to get the ball coming back out was going to be important. Otherwise, it probably would've really gotten away even more so. Yeah. It was big. And it shows that at those times that we can be physical and make stops again and proud of them that way. Especially after Cobee got hurt.

How do you think Jason did overall today?

Up and down. I think he'd say the same. There's some things and I think he made some really good plays. I think he showed ability again to lead this football team. But I think he'll be coming in here. He'll tell you there's some plays he wishes he had back as well. So, we go back to work and try to get better.

Do you have an idea of how Cobee's doing at this point?

I don't. As you could see, it's an ankle. I saw him in a boot just now and have to wait and see.

What was your assessment of your defensive pass rush?

We had one sack. I think we struggled. You could see the size of their line and ability. And then again, some of those throws they get out really fast so it's not like he's hanging on to the ball very long. And they play fast, get the ball out. And again, when you let an offense like that get into a groove, it's a difficult day.

You talked about playing within the margins a little bit recently. How do you feel like you guys did in that regard today?

Not very well. Our margin for error, if we get a penalty here and there or something, all right. I'm not saying we’ve got to play perfect football by any stretch. That's not realistic. But there's some things that we've got to be a little bit better on that. But like I told the team, some of these things I say now I need to wait to see to not make emotional statements to all of you either until we really look at it. Because you can get caught up in a lot of different things in this is where we're at. At some spots we're a little banged up in some areas. You could walk out of here saying you score 42 points and you would feel pretty good in some areas, but there's still some things that you got to be better at key times. Can't give up 700 yards and a hundred plays and 50 some points expected to win a lot of football games in this league

But like I told our team, this is an extremely competitive conference right now. And you talk to any coach at any time, pregame, post-game or whatever, everybody's going to talk about it. And so we've got to embrace the fact that we're going to be in more games. They're going to be very tight all the way through and we've got to find a way to make them turn in our favor.