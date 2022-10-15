Lance Leipold's thoughts after loss to Oklahoma
Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold had to say in his post-game press conference in the loss to Oklahoma
Lance Leipold opening statement after OU game
They were clicking on all cylinders. They played very well, very aggressive. I think we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill. Thought the quarterback for them, had an excellent day, especially early. 100 plays and 700 yards. That's not a very good performance. I thought offensively we were very sporadic. We had some times, get a turnover. We create one, we get it right back. We were out played today.
How much of that goal line stand in the first half gave your team a lift knowing know that you're getting a ball to start the third quarter?
Yeah. It was huge. I mean, again, it just shows tenacity of this football team yet that I'm extremely proud of and all the way down to the very end here that we battle because to get the ball coming back out was going to be important. Otherwise, it probably would've really gotten away even more so. Yeah. It was big. And it shows that at those times that we can be physical and make stops again and proud of them that way. Especially after Cobee got hurt.
How do you think Jason did overall today?
Up and down. I think he'd say the same. There's some things and I think he made some really good plays. I think he showed ability again to lead this football team. But I think he'll be coming in here. He'll tell you there's some plays he wishes he had back as well. So, we go back to work and try to get better.
Do you have an idea of how Cobee's doing at this point?
I don't. As you could see, it's an ankle. I saw him in a boot just now and have to wait and see.
What was your assessment of your defensive pass rush?
We had one sack. I think we struggled. You could see the size of their line and ability. And then again, some of those throws they get out really fast so it's not like he's hanging on to the ball very long. And they play fast, get the ball out. And again, when you let an offense like that get into a groove, it's a difficult day.
You talked about playing within the margins a little bit recently. How do you feel like you guys did in that regard today?
Not very well. Our margin for error, if we get a penalty here and there or something, all right. I'm not saying we’ve got to play perfect football by any stretch. That's not realistic. But there's some things that we've got to be a little bit better on that. But like I told the team, some of these things I say now I need to wait to see to not make emotional statements to all of you either until we really look at it. Because you can get caught up in a lot of different things in this is where we're at. At some spots we're a little banged up in some areas. You could walk out of here saying you score 42 points and you would feel pretty good in some areas, but there's still some things that you got to be better at key times. Can't give up 700 yards and a hundred plays and 50 some points expected to win a lot of football games in this league
But like I told our team, this is an extremely competitive conference right now. And you talk to any coach at any time, pregame, post-game or whatever, everybody's going to talk about it. And so we've got to embrace the fact that we're going to be in more games. They're going to be very tight all the way through and we've got to find a way to make them turn in our favor.
How much was Lonnie Phelps limited today?
Quite a bit. I was told before the game he wasn't going to be able to go, but he tried to go for a while. Obviously, when you lose your best pass rusher right now, a little bit more of a sting, but it's part of it right now unfortunately.
Is there anything positive that you can take away from a game like this?
I can't think of a bunch right now, but I think you watch us still playing hard and making stops, trying to make something happen. I mean, there's some things there. That's not fair to the team to say there was just a total debacle because we're putting points on the board, we're doing things. What'd we get? Three turnovers a day?
I mean, that might be the most we'd had in a while, but I guess when you run a hundred plays sometimes you're going to get some. But I mean, Kenny had some, we ended up at two fumble recoveries. I mean, there are some things there and I think there's some guys that got to play their most football of the year as well. So, hopefully as that goes we're going to continue building some depth and competition right now that we're going to need at some spots.
When you look at how many third and longs you guys had compared to a lot more third and shorts that they did, how much of a big difference was that?
I don't know exactly how many those were, but we talked about that on a weekly basis. Our abilities when we're better on first and second down got a lot better choices on that play sheet. You could see them, again, when they're in rhythm and they're making things happen. I'm sure Coach Lebby (OU OC) had a heck of a time today having some fun calling all a hundred plays because there's a lot of things that were clicking for them. Andy's had those days. I wouldn't say today was one of those for us.
You hit on a little bit, but I guess just defensively, where do you feel like things did go wrong that kind of allowed things to snowball?
Again, until I look at it all, I mean, you give up almost 300 yards rushing and 400 passing. I think there's probably plenty to go about. I just felt we were kind of on our heels a little bit and tentative. I thought we played a little high the first half and I didn't like our pad level at times, but those can be quick glimpses on some plays, so I try to be careful guys, because if I say it and it might be one or two plays or one or two guys, that's not giving the other nine the credit or something that they deserve. But that would be it.
Let's not take away the fact that this is an excellent football team we played today that had struggled for a little bit, and that's a credit to their coaching staff and their program and their athletes that their backs were the wall a little bit in a situation and they came out and played extremely well. And we didn't quite match that, and we've got to find a way if we want to be that type of team, that we can do that.