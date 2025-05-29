Lance Leipold said Big 12 coaches support one transfer portal window

Leipold has addressed the new roster limit proposal in the past and his feelings have not changed. He mentioned in previous interviews they have told some walk-on players they will not have a roster spot.

“As coaches, we unanimously support one portal window, and that is in January,” Leipold said. “So, what we'd like, why January? We just feel it still it's a tough thing with calendars right now, where it goes and a chance to get your team settled. You're signing most of you guys in December. You know what your roster will be like to start the second semester, and you have the opportunity to work and develop and build those relationships and evaluate your team and get ready for the next season.”

One of the topics at the meetings is the transfer portal. Leipold spoke for the Big 12 coaches and said they prefer one window.

The Big 12 Spring Business meetings are wrapping up in Orlando and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was one of the representatives who met with the media after the event.

The house settlement sets the limit at 105 players in the program, fewer than what they carried in the past.

“As we still wait for that settlement to be signed and decided, it's mixed feelings,” Leipold said. “You feel bad about guys who wanted to stay at the University of Kansas and get their degree and be part of our program. But bittersweet and really some guys have gotten some really nice opportunities and at the end of the day. Guys still love to play football, and we like being out on the field with them.”

With the roster changes looming Leipold and his staff wanted to give some of the players effected by the new rules a chance to find a new home.

“When a walk on maybe decides now that the roster spot might have been in jeopardy, he has a chance to go somewhere where you may see more real playing time in games,” he said. “You got to be happy for them. We all wish there a little more clarity sooner.”

As conferences hold their meetings to begin the summer one of the other hot topics has been changing the system in the college football playoff. Leipold was asked what he felt about the 5+11 model. That would include a 16-team playoff with 11 at-large bids and five guaranteed to the Power Four conference champions and one from the Group of Six.

“As a conference and personally being through it is as a Division 3 coach again, each and every year should be a unique opportunity of its own,” Leipold said. “You're earning the right on the field again. There'll be a lot of debate based on conference games. You know, we need more uniformity across the board and conference games played, things like that.”

There will continue to be more discussion among conference leaders. Leipold was sitting next to Dillingham, who was one of the best stories in college football last season. The Sun Devils were picked last and made the CFP.

“We continue to work towards those things,” he said. “But again, you know, the best team will have that opportunity to be there. We support that. And I think Kenny's team last year was a great sign of that.”