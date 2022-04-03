Lance Leipold said KU basketball can help the football brand

The run to the national championship will help promote the Jayhawk brand and it is certainly something the football coaches would like to capitalize on.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was in Chicago at the Sweet 16 in between spring football practice and meetings.

“It was a great opportunity to meet with some boosters and even our fan base just bumping them in the concourse and doing those things,” he said. “Again, I think all those things are great and a chance to support Coach Self and his team. All those things are to me very important and glad we're able to do it.”

The question came up if the success of the basketball team can help promote the University and make the football program more visible.

“I think so,” Leipold responded. “I guess the question would be, why hasn't it in the past? But at the same time, you still have a brand, you have excellence, you sow on winning and all those things that top athletes around the country and college basketball come to attend school in Lawrence, Kansas. So, that component of the school, the community and those things fit well.”

Leipold said having KU talked about in various media platforms while the basketball team made their run through tournament can only help with recruiting.

“Those should be transferable for us in recruiting and then we have to do our part as far as the football aspects and their fit into the program,” he said. “I believe that all things that any of our programs, our success for our women's basketball team can help us. Anything that shows our brand and the Jayhawks doing well, I think we can always find ways to utilize that in recruiting.”