Lance Leipold said KU basketball can help the football brand
The run to the national championship will help promote the Jayhawk brand and it is certainly something the football coaches would like to capitalize on.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was in Chicago at the Sweet 16 in between spring football practice and meetings.
“It was a great opportunity to meet with some boosters and even our fan base just bumping them in the concourse and doing those things,” he said. “Again, I think all those things are great and a chance to support Coach Self and his team. All those things are to me very important and glad we're able to do it.”
The question came up if the success of the basketball team can help promote the University and make the football program more visible.
“I think so,” Leipold responded. “I guess the question would be, why hasn't it in the past? But at the same time, you still have a brand, you have excellence, you sow on winning and all those things that top athletes around the country and college basketball come to attend school in Lawrence, Kansas. So, that component of the school, the community and those things fit well.”
Leipold said having KU talked about in various media platforms while the basketball team made their run through tournament can only help with recruiting.
“Those should be transferable for us in recruiting and then we have to do our part as far as the football aspects and their fit into the program,” he said. “I believe that all things that any of our programs, our success for our women's basketball team can help us. Anything that shows our brand and the Jayhawks doing well, I think we can always find ways to utilize that in recruiting.”
It has been a big week for the Kansas coaches with unofficial visitors on campus. Over the last four days they had some of their top local prospects on the recruiting board.
On Thursday Joe Otting, Calvin Clements, and Will Anciaux attended practice, went through meetings with the coaches and visited with some of the current players.
Yesterday they had three more visits from Jordan Allen, Joshua Manning, and Andre Davis.
They have hosted close to 100 visitors this spring and expect more for the spring game. Leipold can not mention specific recruits by name due to NCAA rules but likes the attendance they have seen.
“They're just getting out to some of these spring practices,” he said. “We've been able to really appreciate those young men that have come and the people in their program or in their corner for them to come take a look at us.”
Leipold said they have mixed in junior days as well as individual practices for recruits to visit. He gets the feeling that recruits are noticing some of the changes going on with the program.
“I don't know what it's been like in the past, but our numbers have been very solid,” Leipold said. “We continue to have multiple visitors, not just on our junior day so to speak, but other days.
He continued: “I think people have taken notice that things are changing here and there's some good things to come check out. And obviously, we know we got to continue to work hard at recruiting and especially here locally as these guys can come multiple times. We've been able to do different things that they've seen holistically, not just our program but our university.”