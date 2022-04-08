Lance Leipold says defense improved, Daniels healthy, much more

See what he had to say about the improvements on defense, how special teams will change, the quarterback position and much more in his interview with Brian Hanni.

You know, the nice thing about that is that if you get a chance to be the type of team and the type of offense that you want to be, and you can get in ball controlling situations. It all works together, and it starts front with those five guys there. But we can get to that point. I think Jaylon will also say how that'll help our play action game and set up other things. All those things kind of feed off each other, but Sevion and Ky Thomas are definitely guys that are going to be able to contribute. And then a healthy Daniel Hishaw has been able to show flash as well, this spring.

That kind of get us in the later groove of where we were at later in the season has started to kind of come back and to watch Jaylon’s confidence and not just confidence in himself, but the others and the command of the offense really getting us the verbiage and everything out is what we want to do. You can see really on all sides. You'll hear me talk about that confidence level.

Q: Talk about Jalon Daniels and the quarterback position Well, I think obviously, Jalon wasn't taking all the reps that I think we talked about that at one other time with the media. That rested up really from a small injury late in the year, and you give Jason some more work and then Jalon was getting some 11-on-11 work here of late.

Q: If Scott Fuchs was here what would he say about the offensive line: I think he's very pleased with the first five of where it's kind of progressing. And four of those are returning starters with Armaj being the being the new edition there, who's still a young player, but has tons of athleticism and size and ability. He continues to get better each and every day. And then on the other side of it, in that second unit, there's a lot of positions still up for grab. It's a younger group and one that we're looking for a little more consistency. And that's probably the thing that is going to get evaluated even more as we go through Saturday.





Q: Moving over to defense talk about the transfer portal players who are in the program: Craig, Young's an outside linebacker that I think right away when we take the field, you're going to notice him. Just physically he's tall, athletic, and runs extremely well. He's feeling more comfortable in the defense each and every day.

Eriq Gilyard is not going to impress you necessarily stature wise, but he's an extremely steady football player who plays extremely well in the box. He feels very comfortable in what we're doing and very pleased. And he's really shown up a lot here the last week and a half.

Lonnie Phelps is a defensive end with a lot of quickness and explosion. And I think he's a different type of player than Kyron Johnson, but he has the ability to give us that pass rusher off the edge that we are hoping for when we recruited him.





Q: Kenny Logan has his own social media show and how has his leadership shown up:

I get a little worried about that with Kenny sometimes. I'm going to get a text one of these days that says I'm not needed out here anymore on the show. It's just going to be you and Kenny.

With all players in different ways, sometimes it's on the field. Sometimes it's off the field and in different ways and with today's platforms that our student athletes get, it's exciting to see, but you continue to watch somebody grow in so many different ways and Kenny's really embraced that part of the role and enjoys it.

And as we know, he has a great personality and again, as a leader, he continues to step up and do things that we ask of him each and every day. If you would've been out at our first couple practices, it was night and day difference from a year ago. You could see our players moving with confidence and understanding and knowing what we're doing.





Q: Showing improvement on defense:

We have to get better on defense. We know that. And I think it was very evident to in the early part of spring that we are a better defense part of that is I mentioned earlier in our staffing by splitting up the defensive line with two coaches, there's more time, more attention to detail, changing a little bit of philosophy up front and becoming a little bit more aggressive, especially on the inside. I think it's really paid off and it's made it difficult for our offense on many occasions.





Q: Close it out with special teams and Taiwo Onatolu is overseeing that unit now: I think one thing that we're going to do Taiwo, and this is the way we do it in Buffalo is he's going to coordinate, organize it along with Luke Roth, one of our off-field analysts, but we're going to split up responsibilities.

Chris Simpson will run the punt team. Jordan Peterson will run the punt return team. Jonathan Wallace will be in charge of the kick return team, but Taiwo is the one that will oversee it all and be involved in all the schematics and game planning for that.

And again, I think that's healthy for us. It gets more coaches involved in coaching, which I think is something that we needed from last year. And we spent a little bit more time on fundamentals of the scheme. There's only so many collisions that you really want to occur and so to speak. And in spring ball, and you try to limit those, but you break it down into smaller one-on-one grouping, teaching evaluation points and that's what we did a lot of this spring.