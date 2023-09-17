Lance Leipold and his team are leaving Nevada 3-0 and getting ready for Big 12 play. The Jayhawks head coach said there are things they must clean up.

Opening comment…

We found a way. We did not play our sharpest. We had too many penalties. But first of all, credit Coach Wilson and Nevada for coming ready to play and playing hard and playing downhill and physical all day long.

We didn't always answer that. But at the same time, I'm proud of our team for persevering and finding a way. We had some things when we thought we had a good rhythm. In the first half, penalties just kept shooting us in the foot. But, at the end, found a way to get a big stop, come away here with the win, and road wins aren't easy.





Jalon was poised in the end…

Yeah. We struggled a little bit in pass protection, and he was running, scrambled a little bit. But I think he was 21-for-27. It's a pretty darn good day. And he is extremely poised. He got hit on the one that was a fumble. And again, all those things that we just couldn't quite get ourselves going, and kind of just made it a lot tougher than maybe people thought it would be.





How is Jalon doing, he left for a play after getting hit…

Well, he got hit in the arm. Anytime you try throwing the ball and your arm gets hit, it doesn't feel great. So once that initial thing kind of goes away. Wasn’t told that he couldn't go. Jason was ready.





You mentioned the penalties. What do you think was the common cause of them…

Oh, they're all different. We get a defensive holding call on the defensive line. I can count on my career how many times a team or coach has one of those. That's like a solar eclipse or something. You don't get a lot of defensive holding calls by your defensive linemen.

But upfront I think they played very aggressively, and we weren't moving our feet as well as we should. Austin Booker, not to call out one guy on a penalty, but he wants to get back in the game, sits out the first half, wants to make a play, and he gets caught on fourth down.