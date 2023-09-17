Lance Leipold says they were fortunate to win, ready for Big 12 play
Lance Leipold and his team are leaving Nevada 3-0 and getting ready for Big 12 play. The Jayhawks head coach said there are things they must clean up.
See what Leipold had to say about the close win over the Wolfpack.
Opening comment…
We found a way. We did not play our sharpest. We had too many penalties. But first of all, credit Coach Wilson and Nevada for coming ready to play and playing hard and playing downhill and physical all day long.
We didn't always answer that. But at the same time, I'm proud of our team for persevering and finding a way. We had some things when we thought we had a good rhythm. In the first half, penalties just kept shooting us in the foot. But, at the end, found a way to get a big stop, come away here with the win, and road wins aren't easy.
Jalon was poised in the end…
Yeah. We struggled a little bit in pass protection, and he was running, scrambled a little bit. But I think he was 21-for-27. It's a pretty darn good day. And he is extremely poised. He got hit on the one that was a fumble. And again, all those things that we just couldn't quite get ourselves going, and kind of just made it a lot tougher than maybe people thought it would be.
How is Jalon doing, he left for a play after getting hit…
Well, he got hit in the arm. Anytime you try throwing the ball and your arm gets hit, it doesn't feel great. So once that initial thing kind of goes away. Wasn’t told that he couldn't go. Jason was ready.
You mentioned the penalties. What do you think was the common cause of them…
Oh, they're all different. We get a defensive holding call on the defensive line. I can count on my career how many times a team or coach has one of those. That's like a solar eclipse or something. You don't get a lot of defensive holding calls by your defensive linemen.
But upfront I think they played very aggressively, and we weren't moving our feet as well as we should. Austin Booker, not to call out one guy on a penalty, but he wants to get back in the game, sits out the first half, wants to make a play, and he gets caught on fourth down.
How does it affect your defense mentally when you force five fumbles and aren't able to come up with any…
Somebody said there was like eight tonight or something. I didn't know it was that. I don't know how many but sometimes they're going to go your way, sometimes they're not.
Looking at the offense. Was there anything that you guys switched up at halftime…
Well, no. I think what really helped us was when we went tempo. We got them on their heels. And they had a guy get hurt, and that slowed it down a little bit. We needed a little shot of momentum. And I also thought that Andy made a heck of a call on the pass to Devin for a big-time play.
We answered their score extremely well. Quentin Skinner with some big-time catches. I thought Luke Grimm played well.
We'll watch the film and we played pretty decent, but it was just those other self-inflicted things that we've got to be better at.
It felt like Devin Neal was extremely reliable for you guys throughout this game. What can you say about how he kept coming through…
Devin was, again, so, so reliable, so steady. I thought all three backs played well and they have certain packages that were built for them. And I thought Dylan and Daniel had their moments as well.
You mentioned all the self-inflicted issues. Do you feel fortunate at all to come away with this win…
Well, I feel very fortunate to come away with a win. It was tough. When the fumble, and Hayden Hatcher's out of bounds, that probably kind of summed up the night. You think you just got the turnover. They're out of timeouts. You think you got everything kind of where it's supposed to be, and that there's still something else yet. That's tough.
But at the same time, like I said, this group found a way and though maybe not to expectations, it sure feels a lot better than talking about what got away from us.
In what ways do you feel like finding ways to win can help this team in the long run…
Well again, this program hasn't won enough football games in the last decade plus. We'd better be darn proud of any win we get. And then we'll go back to work and clean it up just like we would if we won. They didn't panic. There wasn't a lot of that. They stuck together. There wasn't any bunch of yelling on either side of the ball, on one side, whatever. They were very calm and mature about it.
There were times maybe our intensity or sense of urgency could have been a little better at times? Probably. I guess that's my fault as a head coach for not making sure that that was there. I thought we were ready to play. I thought they were anxious. But at the same time, I've said it earlier is that the other side of the ball's working hard too. And those coaches are working hard with their guys to get them better and you've got to credit them for the way they responded.
Heading the conference play, how do you take away these first three games…
Again, we can be a really good football team at times. We've got to make sure we're as physical as the opponent. And each and every week we've got plenty to clean up. But we've got a lot of different guys stepping up at different times doing things for us, which is very encouraging.