Grimes will be a perfect fit with his ability to coach tight ends and join offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. Both are considered some of the best minds at the wide-zone blocking scheme. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski will continue his role as the co-offensive coordinator.

His last stint was Baylor when he joined their staff in 2021 and his first season was one of the five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award.

The last three seasons he was the offensive coordinator at Baylor. The three years before that he was the offensive coordinator at BYU.

Grimes, who is known as one of the best offensive line coaches, spent time at Arizona State, BYU, Auburn, Colorado, LSU and Baylor.

The Jayhawks are set to add the Football Scoop 2021 Offensive Coordinator of the year to their coaching staff. Lance Leipold is expected to name Jeff Grimes as his offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

He joined Dave Aranda’s staff in January 2021. A 29-year coaching veteran, Grimes made an instant splash in Waco as he was one of five assistant coaches up for the Frank Broyles Award, which honors the nation’s top assistant, for a second-straight season.

The Bears saw its offensive attack continue to excel in 2022, ranking among the top-10 in program history in a several categories, including scoring the seventh-most TDs (34), while totaling the 10th most total yards (5,380) and first downs (296). In the air, Baylor ranked fourth-best in single-season history in completing 63 percent of its passing attempts.

Individually, Richard Reese shattered the program standard for freshman rushing yards, earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

In 2021 Grimes, a native of Garland, Texas, brought his “RVO” philosophy to Waco. The “Reliable Violent Offense” is an attacking, multiple-formation offense that runs a few plays in many ways with as much misdirection as any team in the country.

Under his guidance, the Bears’ offense ranked 10th nationally with 5.37 yards per rush and 30th nationally with 6.32 yards per play. BU increased its rushing production by 129 yards per game over the 2020 season, raising its rushing average from 90.3 yards per game (123rd nationally) to 219.3 yards per game (10th nationally).

Grimes also helped Baylor senior running back Abram Smith to a monster senior year, ranking among the nation’s best in yards per carry (14th, 6.23), total rushing (5th, 1,601), and rushing touchdowns (tied for 39th, 12). Ben Sims (361 yards, 6 TDs) and Tyquan Thornton (948 yards, 10 TDs) each had career years for the Bears as well.

Offensive Lineman Connor Galvin was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Smith and Sims made their way onto the All-Big 12 Second Team, while Gerry Bohanon (QB), Jacob Gall (OL), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Sims (TE) and R.J. Sneed (WR) made All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Prior to coming to Baylor, Grimes directed a high-powered offense at BYU in 2020 that finished its season ranked in the top-15 of 10 different statistical categories, including scoring (3rd, 43.5 ppg), total offense (7th, 522.2 ypg) and passing offense (8th, 332.1 ppg).

With Grimes at the helm, the 2020 BYU Cougars tied for the national lead in yards per play at 7.84, and led all of FBS in plays of 30 or more yards with 45. Overall, BYU scored 40 or more points nine times in 12 games.

Under Grimes’ leadership, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Manning Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. In 2020, Wilson passed for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and posted a 196.4 passing efficiency. He finished the year ranked in the top-10 nationally in 11 offensive categories.

Led by All-American offensive lineman Brady Christensen, the BYU offensive line allowed only 12 sacks in 12 games, the eighth-best per game average in the country, and helped the Cougars to the fourth-most rushing touchdowns nationally with 34. Running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards, the ninth-best total in BYU history and the eighth-best total by a FBS player for the season.

Overall, BYU had four offensive players named to All-America teams in 2020, including Wilson, Christensen, and wide receiver Dax Milne. Additionally, freshman tight end Isaac Rex earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic. Wilson (1st round, No. 3 overall, New York Jets), Christensen (3rd round, Carolina) and Milne (7th round, Washington) were each selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In addition to his time as a coordinator, Grimes has extensive experience as one of the country’s top offensive line coaches. Since 2000, 17 offensive linemen that played under Grimes have been selected in the NFL Draft including three first rounders (Levi Jones, Nate Solder and Greg Robinson).

He served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at LSU from 2014-17. While in Baton Rouge, Grimes had three of his players selected in the NFL Draft to go along with nine earn All-SEC honors and four be selected as All-Americans (La’el Collins, Vadal Alexander, Ethan Pocic and Will Clapp).

LSU’s offensive line helped pave the way for four consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in each of Grimes’ four seasons. In 49 games as LSU’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the Tigers had at least one running back reach the 100-yard rushing mark 34 times.

He spent one season as run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Virginia Tech in 2013 following four seasons as offensive line coach at Auburn from 2009-12 that included the program’s second National Championship in 2010.

During Auburn’s 2010 national championship season, Grimes’ coached an offensive line that helped set school records for total yards of offense (6,989) and points (577) for a second consecutive season. The Tigers were No. 5 nationally in rushing yards per game (284.8) and led the SEC in scoring (41.2). Auburn’s 2010 team set school records for rushing touchdowns (41), passing touchdowns (31), rushing yards (3,987) and had three offensive linemen earn individual honors.

Grimes also had successful stints leading the offensive lines at Colorado (2007-08), BYU (2004-06), Arizona State (2001-03) and Boise State (2000). He got his start in collegiate coaching at Hardin-Simmons (1998-99), and also served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M (1996-97) and Rice (1995). Following the completion of his playing career he coached at Riverside High School in El Paso (1993-94).

Grimes earned his bachelor’s degree in education from UTEP in 1991 and a master’s degree in education administration from Texas A&M in 1997. He and his wife, Sheri, have four children, daughters, Bailey and Jada, and sons, Garrison and Greydon.