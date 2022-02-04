Lance Leipold, staff made local recruiting a priority

When Leipold assembled his staff last May, they were already behind the curve recruiting for the 2022 class.

“Well, it's very important to us,” Leipold said. “And we've been quickly able to see the quality of players. And that can be through past studies upon arrival about guys that are playing, whether it be at other local Power Five schools or the ones that even have left the state. That there are players, right within the areas that you mentioned, and a little bit further out, that we feel can be the nucleus in building blocks of our football program.”

In the final week of the late signing period the Kansas coaches made stops in over 50 high schools in a four-day span. That does not count the previous visits they made earlier in December and early January.

No coaching staff visited as many high schools in Kansas and the Kansas City metropolitan area as the KU staff did during the months of December and January.

They started recruiting players for 2023 last summer by hosting several of the area’s top recruits. They held several recruiting events where unofficial visitors from that class attended a junior day or a football game.

Turning the tide with local prospects will not come easy. In the past coaching staffs from Kansas made it known they would recruit locally, but after having little success they stopped showing up at area schools.

It is something that is going to take time and consistency. That is what Leipold hopes to keep building when he showed up at several high schools in the area.

“First of all, he spent plenty of time and it wasn’t a ‘I have hurry up to the next spot type of deal,’” said Justin Hoover the head coach at Shawnee Mission East. “He sat down and spent time talking and listening. It is the first time that the head football coach from Kansas since has been in the building and it speaks measures of him and his staff and making us priority.”

Leipold used the last two months to get in front of high school coaches and meet them face-to-face. He is trying to make up ground fast.

“I thought it was very important when time allowed to get a chance to meet some of these coaches and get into schools,” he said. “But also, we got to back up what we're going to say. I think the coaches have appreciated what we've been able to do in communication at least in the short period of time. And for many of them have said it's first time that a KU head coach had been in their building in a very long time.”

One area the Jayhawks put a lot of focus on was building the walk-on program with local players. They did a good job landing recruits from Kansas and Missouri.

“Within a drivable distance, the in-state walk-on is very important to us, the cost of going to college and paying one's own way,” Leipold said. “We've seen the value of Jared Casey, a walk-on making huge impact. And again, those are those type of guys that have grown up in this state and have desire to represent this university.

“And we want to make sure that when we look at our walk-on slots and what we can do roster-wise, again, we want to start right here and work out from there.”