JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold, staff meet with local coaches in KC

Lance Leipold, staff meet with local coaches in KC
The Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association held their May meeting on Tuesday and members from the Kansas program got the opportunity to talk to several local coaches.
Lance Leipold, Darrell Stuckey, and Jake Schoonover were three names mentioned on the virtual meeting.
Joel Applebee, who has won four state titles at Mill Valley, was one of the coaches on the call.
“Leipold talked about how they built their program with local kids, and they plan on doing the same here,” Applebee said. “And then Schoonover came on and talked about different things they plan on doing this summer and spring. I thought it went really well.”
One of the most notable, local players Kansas has signed over the last 15 years is Darrell Stuckey. The former Washington standout played at KU from 2006-2009. After his college days he played with the San Diego Chargers for seven years and was selected to the Pro Bowl.
Stuckey was hired by Kansas to be the Director of Football Relations.
Applebee said Stuckey’s message was clear how Kansas has recruited recently and how it needs to change.
“He they have failed at recruiting local players,” Applebee said. “And he told everybody ‘we are here to correct that.’”
Stuckey and Schoonover talked about the Orange Bowl team and how they were built with a lot of local players and presented numbers how many of them came from a radius close to Lawrence.
“Schoonover had some interesting numbers and he showed how 55 percent of the roster on the Orange Bowl team came from within six hours of Lawrence,” Applebee said. “Stuckey talked about how many local players were team captains on the team in those years.”
Randy Dreiling who coaches at St. Thomas Aquinas and has won eight state titles in his career took notice that the staff wanted to the speak with the local coaches after arriving on the job last week.
“They were willing to reach out when they've got 5,000 irons in the fire,” Dreiling said. “They wanted to reach out and touch base with us and said they're going to continue to do that in the future. They're going to continue to do that.”
Dreiling continued, “Their message was clear. They said, ‘we don’t have enough kids within the radius we need.’ He (Leipold) said we’ve got to change and that's how we're going to rebuild to get Kansas football where it needs to be.”
Schoonover told the coaches they will have a plan through summer camps, coaching clinics, and constant communication to stay engaged with the local coaches.
“He talked about how he wants to connect with high school coaches on a weekly basis here, leading into the summer, and past that,” Applebee said. “He also talked about doing some things down the road too and wants to make sure we're staying in contact a lot. I thought he actually did a really good job of just saying recruiting around here is important.”
Leipold was hired last week and has been meeting with the current players, building his staff, setting up a timeline for the next few weeks that will include summer camps, players reporting to campus, and official recruiting visits.
He wanted to connect early with the local coaches to tell them how important they are building the program under his tenure.
“He talked about how they built the program in Buffalo, how they relied on local kids, and local relationships with coaches was a very important part of that building in their program,” Applebee said. “He really stressed that he wants to connect right away.”