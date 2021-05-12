JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold, staff meet with local coaches in KC

The Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association held their May meeting on Tuesday and members from the Kansas program got the opportunity to talk to several local coaches.

Lance Leipold, Darrell Stuckey, and Jake Schoonover were three names mentioned on the virtual meeting.

Joel Applebee, who has won four state titles at Mill Valley, was one of the coaches on the call.

“Leipold talked about how they built their program with local kids, and they plan on doing the same here,” Applebee said. “And then Schoonover came on and talked about different things they plan on doing this summer and spring. I thought it went really well.”

One of the most notable, local players Kansas has signed over the last 15 years is Darrell Stuckey. The former Washington standout played at KU from 2006-2009. After his college days he played with the San Diego Chargers for seven years and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Stuckey was hired by Kansas to be the Director of Football Relations.

Applebee said Stuckey’s message was clear how Kansas has recruited recently and how it needs to change.

“He they have failed at recruiting local players,” Applebee said. “And he told everybody ‘we are here to correct that.’”