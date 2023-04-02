“I’m shocked Snyder is going to KU,” the message said. “KU is getting a good one. He will have a lot of recruiting connections around here and knows a lot of coaches. He’s a great guy and coach, just can’t believe he’s a Jayhawk now.”

Sean spent a lot of those years with his father when he started to build the KSU program. He started as a player where he was an All-American punter. After graduating he joined the staff as a part-time assistant. He moved into the Director of Football Operations role and then an assistant athletic director.

Bill Snyder took Kansas State from the basement to being one of the most consistent football programs in the country. He’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. The stadium is named Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

When the news hit Friday late morning Kansas was hiring Sean Snyder it set off reactions from all directions. Snyder is the son of Bill Snyder, who constructed one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history at Kansas State.

Social media and message boards were filled with a wide range of opinions.

In the end Lance Leipold brings someone to his staff who is qualified to help in a variety of ways. Snyder has been involved in everything from administration to director of football roles, to being an on the field coach.

“I think there'll be a lot of things he's going to help us with,” Leipold said. “Obviously, his experience with special teams will be first and foremost and with specialists.”

Snyder was named the national Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

He was involved in renovations to the football stadium at Kansas State. He can wear many hats for Leipold. Kansas is in the beginning stages of renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium that are expected to start this spring with the football complex.

“I think he'll be with Rob Ianello and Michael Painter in some areas,” Leipold said. “Obviously in some things in the state of Kansas that we want to continue to work to get better at. Coach Snyder was in operations for a while, so I'm sure there's things there that we can use as resources. He's been involved in renovation and facility improvements, so that was one in our second conversation that I said, ‘You know, I'm sure you've gone through some things that can be beneficial in that.’”

Leipold said the idea to look into Snyder was mentioned by Ianello around a year ago. It came back around in the last few weeks when Collin Sexton had a conversation with Snyder. Sexton is an associate athletic director at KU and Chief of Staff for Travis Goff. He played special teams at Kansas State for Snyder.

Snyder said he spoke with Sexton about Kansas before he accepted the job at Illinois. He followed the program last year when he was coaching at Illinois and saw the success the Jayhawks had in Leipold’s second season.

“Coach (Leipold) is doing really, really well,” Snyder said. “He has a great mind. He really thinks outside the box with a lot of things. And it'll be a great opportunity for me to come step in and learn some things as well. I think for both of us, we both see advantages of it, and I think there's a great opportunity.”