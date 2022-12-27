Lance Leipold said one of the advantages of playing in a bowl is the opportunity for other players get to develop. It also gives players who did not get a lot of snaps during the season meaningful practice reps.

One of the other plusses is getting players healthy. Leipold and his staff must balance that along with getting the players back into game shape. He was on Sports Radio 810 and said they are in good health.

“I think getting healthier and the body feeling a little better,” Leipold said. “Now, the counter to that, of course, is you haven't played in a month. So, you’ve got to knock a little rust off. But yeah, I think the bodies are feeling better. I think it's a response where we got a little thin late in the season. Those guys are feeling better, practicing better. Holistically, where we were at depth, it's going to be in a better position than it was before.”

One of the players who is trying to recover is running back Daniel Hishaw. He was averaging six yards a carry before missing the last seven games. Leipold was not optimistic about his chances playing in the bowl game.

“I do not see that right now,” Leipold said. “Daniel's done some things, but he's not in a point where he's been cleared to play in a game. It's been remarkable what he's done. It's really amazing to even think that he would be able to do some things. Right now, it's still day to day.”