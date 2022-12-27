Lance Leipold talks about Arkansas offense, defense
Lance Leipold said one of the advantages of playing in a bowl is the opportunity for other players get to develop. It also gives players who did not get a lot of snaps during the season meaningful practice reps.
One of the other plusses is getting players healthy. Leipold and his staff must balance that along with getting the players back into game shape. He was on Sports Radio 810 and said they are in good health.
“I think getting healthier and the body feeling a little better,” Leipold said. “Now, the counter to that, of course, is you haven't played in a month. So, you’ve got to knock a little rust off. But yeah, I think the bodies are feeling better. I think it's a response where we got a little thin late in the season. Those guys are feeling better, practicing better. Holistically, where we were at depth, it's going to be in a better position than it was before.”
One of the players who is trying to recover is running back Daniel Hishaw. He was averaging six yards a carry before missing the last seven games. Leipold was not optimistic about his chances playing in the bowl game.
“I do not see that right now,” Leipold said. “Daniel's done some things, but he's not in a point where he's been cleared to play in a game. It's been remarkable what he's done. It's really amazing to even think that he would be able to do some things. Right now, it's still day to day.”
The Kansas defense could be facing their toughest challenge in terms of a quarterback-running back duo. Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson have combined for just under 2000 rushing yards on the season.
Sanders finished second in the SEC rushing for 1426 yards. He had several games where he broke the 100-yard rushing mark including Alabama, South Carolina, Cincinnati, BYU, Auburn, and Ole Miss.
“They are an athletic team,” Leipold said. “They’ve got an outstanding quarterback who is a big physical guy who can run and throw the ball. Their line is big and physical. They take pride in running the football, and we've struggled in some of that. So, we're going to have to lock it up, buckle it up, and get ready to slug it out a little bit with them.”
On the defensive side there are more question marks for Arkansas. They will be missing a few key players and their defensive coordinator. Barry Odom took the head coaching job at UNLV and will not coach in the bowl game.
“Even if you take one person out or you give someone else the defensive call sheet or the offensive play sheet, and you let them call even though it's broken down by down distances and tendencies, there's sometimes just a little different feel,” Leipold said.
Leipold said they can study the patterns of Arkansas’ defense over the course of a season to learn any patterns before the game.
“Some of those tendencies that we might have been able to break down for 12 games, even if schematically they're playing the same way, will probably be slightly different,” he said. “That’s something that we're going to have to get a feel for early in the game.”