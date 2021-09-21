Lance Leipold talks about finding confidence, much more
A 45-7 home loss to Baylor is a hard punch in the mouth to kick off Lance Leipold’s tenure in the Big 12. But it’s not distracting him from the goal of bringing this Kansas program up to a new standard.
Heading into the locker room at halftime, there were signs of life. Leipold feels the poor second-half showing took a toll on his group's confidence.
“I think this one was a little bit more of a sting because of the way it ended,” he said. “I look at some moments. That third quarter, we're one score. I think our two first offensive possessions definitely took the wind out of us in many different ways.”
Despite the rough ending this past Saturday, the Jayhawks’ numbers weren’t entirely disappointing. Kansas forced 2 turnovers from the Bears and limited themselves to just 2 penalties on the day.
Leipold is seeing strides off the books as well and believes that’s an important part of this team’s growth.
“It's not all showing up on the scoreboard,” he said. “I think we're finding out what we can do offensively. As I've said to our team, I think a lot of our inconsistencies, I wish they were one-dimensional or an area that we could plug and play or do something like that. But to our players' credit, it's not one position. It's not one position in the offensive line. It's not a receiver, not a quarterback.”
Kansas entered the season under an odd schedule, considering Leipold’s arrival earlier in the spring.
Time is a significant factor according to Leipold. He’s not letting the loss take away from the importance of putting an improved product on the field each game.
“I still think we're playing hard,” Leipold said.
He continued: “Again, we all know what we're working through and as we continue to evaluate from what, we are three games into a new system, I think we all know that it was going to take some time. We don't know how much time it's going to take and we're doing our best for this senior class and everyone to keep fighting forward and progressing.”
Leipold's sideline demeanor is here to stay
Finding himself in a few heated exchanges with officials so far this season, Leipold is building a reputation for standing up for his players when he sees something wrong.
“That's my role,” Leipold said. “When I don't see it, and I know what I see, and I'm pretty confident about it. Quite often during the week, I get the reply that I was looking for, it's two or three days too late. I've been that way for 15 years. I'm probably not changing.”
Leipold doesn’t care much for outside opinion either. He’d rather keep the narrative focused on improving this football program.
“I think the cameras could find better things to focus on,” Leipold said with a smile. “I’m not going to worry about what the scoreboard says in our favor, not in our favor, about my expectations of anyone associated with the game, our players, anybody that oversees the game, whatever that may be.”
Expect more from Devin Neal, Torry Locklin
True freshman Devin Neal took a bulk of the carries against the Bears on Saturday, and that may become a regular sight for the remainder of the year.
Following the departure of junior Velton Gardner on Monday, the Kansas running backs room is down to Neal, Torry Locklin, and Amauri Pesek-Hickson.
Leipold commented on the situation and whether Neal will be becoming a more integral part of the offense moving forward.
“I think he continues to show his value in this offense,” he said. “I continue to see his role increasing. Even early in the season, our lack of continuity of moving the ball, I made the mistake, which still always comes back to not putting him back out on the field when we're looking for more rhythm, but probably stymied his first game growth.”
Kansas’ rushing attack suddenly becomes very young but remains eager for opportunities to carry the ball.
Redshirt freshman Torry Locklin has also seen touches since the season began. His transition to the backfield shows just how flexible of a player he is.
“Very versatile player,” he said. “It was kind of like trying to find him a home, I think. He's needed at running back at this moment. He spent time in the receiver room. I think his understanding of the game makes him a very versatile weapon.”
Leipold wants more confidence from his linebackers
Following the loss on Saturday, Leipold addressed confidence issues during his postgame debrief.
Returning to practice this week, it appears he’s undergone conversations with linebackers coach Chris Simpson about getting some of that drive back in his group heading into Duke this week.
“I think Chris Simpson has been trying to talk with them,” Leipold said. “I think that again, it has to do with being aggressive and sometimes aggressiveness goes with confidence. And confidence can be personal confidence or unit positional confidence within a new scheme.”
It’s a new scheme for Simpson’s defenders, and some of that unfamiliarity seems to be affecting the defense here in these early weeks.
Leipold believes it’s part of the growing phase. He’s expecting cleaner execution with the right experience under their belt.
“There still were only so many practices to go do it,” Leipold said. “And then you go do it live against an opponent. We're growing through to play with confidence and to play fast. And I don't know if we're always playing fast, not meaning effort, but reactionary with confidence to get downhill.”