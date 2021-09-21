Lance Leipold talks about finding confidence, much more

A 45-7 home loss to Baylor is a hard punch in the mouth to kick off Lance Leipold’s tenure in the Big 12. But it’s not distracting him from the goal of bringing this Kansas program up to a new standard.

Heading into the locker room at halftime, there were signs of life. Leipold feels the poor second-half showing took a toll on his group's confidence.

“I think this one was a little bit more of a sting because of the way it ended,” he said. “I look at some moments. That third quarter, we're one score. I think our two first offensive possessions definitely took the wind out of us in many different ways.”

Despite the rough ending this past Saturday, the Jayhawks’ numbers weren’t entirely disappointing. Kansas forced 2 turnovers from the Bears and limited themselves to just 2 penalties on the day.

Leipold is seeing strides off the books as well and believes that’s an important part of this team’s growth.

“It's not all showing up on the scoreboard,” he said. “I think we're finding out what we can do offensively. As I've said to our team, I think a lot of our inconsistencies, I wish they were one-dimensional or an area that we could plug and play or do something like that. But to our players' credit, it's not one position. It's not one position in the offensive line. It's not a receiver, not a quarterback.”

Kansas entered the season under an odd schedule, considering Leipold’s arrival earlier in the spring.

Time is a significant factor according to Leipold. He’s not letting the loss take away from the importance of putting an improved product on the field each game.

“I still think we're playing hard,” Leipold said.

He continued: “Again, we all know what we're working through and as we continue to evaluate from what, we are three games into a new system, I think we all know that it was going to take some time. We don't know how much time it's going to take and we're doing our best for this senior class and everyone to keep fighting forward and progressing.”