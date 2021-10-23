Lance Leipold talks about handoff, close loss to Oklahoma

“I don’t know completely if progress had been stopped,” he said. “But he kind of bounced back as it was going. They said that since it happened behind the line of scrimmage, it’s a legal play. I didn’t know if it was considered a pass or a handoff.”

An unusual forward progress call was a deciding factor in the final minutes of today’s game with the Sooners. Leipold says the call was initially unclear to him.

He continued: “The sidelines were exciting. Our guys played with confidence and it grew throughout. At the same time, we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter. But there’s definitely a lot to build on here today.”

“I'm proud of our guys,” he said. “I’m proud of the way the first half especially went, we did a great job of managing the clock, and making things go. We were able to mix some things together and keep (Oklahoma’s) explosive offense off the field.”

Following the close loss, Lance Leipold shared some of his thoughts on the day and the competitiveness coming from the group throughout the matchup.

Kansas led Oklahoma through three quarters in Saturday’s 35-23 loss in Lawrence. Despite an impressive first half from the Jayhawks, Oklahoma took advantage of a stagnant defense late to push ahead in the fourth quarter.

The conversion set up Oklahoma’s game-securing touchdown, despite a late KU score from Luke Grimm just minutes before.

Regardless of the outcome, Leipold knows what this game meant to his group and feels it showed the progress being made behind the scenes.

“There’s no doubt there’s feelings for us,” he said. “Where things had been the last few weeks and the margin of defeat, it really shows a lot about our young men and our assistant coaches. They continued to work hard and they accepted coaching. We got a taste of it, there’s a lot of disappointed guys and we’ve got to find a way to make those extra two or three plays to make that celebratory locker room.”

Leipold has talked about making progress as a unit since fall camp. He reintroduced that preaching point this week and it’s helping the group set up opportunities to jump ahead.

“It’s a holistic thing and it always will be for us,” Leipold said. “We needed a little more in the second half, we did a good job moving the ball, working the clock, and doing those things. We did get some stops that enabled guys like Kyron Johnson to make a big play in the first series."

Kansas arguably had its most competitive game today against the Sooners. Leading for most of the game, it gave the Jayhawks the opportunity to perform under national eyes.

Seeing some hopeful differences on the field today, Lance said his group is continuing to grow game-by-game. He’s proud of the fight he saw from his team despite going up against a heavy favorite.

“Very resilient,” Leipold said. “We’re going to compete and they’re working to get better and there’s progress being made. And we’ve got to continue to work on things to be able to pull games like this out of the fourth quarter. We’ve talked a long time about getting games into the fourth quarter and finding a way to win. We did one of those two.”

He continued: “I’m proud of them in that capacity because a lot of people can become selfish and worry about their own stats or their own playing time. I was really happy with the way our guys on the sidelines were into it and seeing the progress coming from each other.”



