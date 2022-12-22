The Jayhawks officially signed 12 recruits in the early period and announced them on Wednesday. One position that stood out was wide receiver where Kansas had their class filled by the summer. Surahz Buncom, Keaton Kubecka, and Jarred Sample all committed before their senior year and stayed with the Jayhawks. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said that was one position that jumped out to him. “You're always looking to fill needs and build for the future,” he said. “You see three receivers and holistically we'll always recruit for competition and keep building there. I think if you look at that position, it's one with a little different body types and different styles. Just like when you see us play, we're using different guys in different positions.”

Blake Herold earned an offer after a strong showing at summer camp

On defense the secondary added two players who turned in big senior seasons. Taylor Davis was nominated for the Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year. He was also the Defensive MVP in his district. Cornerback Jameel Croft led his to two state titles and was selected to the all-state team. “I think on the defensive side of the ball we added two athletic, talented guys in the secondary,” Leipold said. “We continued to evolve to that four man front, as we've continued to do that with a couple others in the defensive line area. Some guys haven't seen their best football development. It's going to be interesting. We really like the body types there, and what the potential we saw in some of those.” One of the interesting stories is Blake Herold. The defensive lineman from Iowa told Leipold he was the first player from his school (Shenandoah High) to get a scholarship. Herold, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds has a good frame and people have said he can easily carry 30 more pounds. He was an under-recruited player until the Kansas coaches saw him at their summer camp. “Blake Harold will be a guy I don't know how much we always talked about, but he's a guy that came to our camp, and we played him in a bunch of spots,” Leipold said. “We really liked his film, and really wanted to get him down to the camp. He quickly made the arrangements (to attend camp), and he was just somebody that we wanted.” The class is not complete and recruiting will carry over into January. The staff has four commitments from players in the transfer portal. One of them is Logan Brown, a Wisconsin transfer who is rated among the top players in the portal.

KU's early signing class