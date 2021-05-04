JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold talks about scheme on offense, defense

One aspect of the Buffalo program that has been talked about is how Lance Leipold and his offensive coaches were able to change their scheme from season-to-season.

In 2018 they had Tyree Jackson at quarterback and led the MAC conference in passing. The following year they were able to switch their philosophy and do the same with the running game.

In 2019 they led the MAC in rushing. The end game for Leipold is to have a balanced approach.

“We always try to be as multiple as we can be with a philosophy of striving for balance,” Leipold said. “People talk about being in balance. I think we've been able to create that in the players we want to recruit, offensive linemen we want to develop. And the biggest thing is that by doing that we've been able to play to our strengths.

Jayhawk Slant asked the question to Leipold how they were able to change their offense with success following a year where they relied on the passing game.

“As you said, we're pretty talented at quarterback and outside with the receivers in '18 became a more explosive football team,” he said. “And then those players left the program and then we went back to hanging our hat on where our depth and talent was. So, we want to find ways as always to be as balanced as we can and put the ball in the playmakers hands.”