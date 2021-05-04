JayhawkSlant - Lance Leipold talks about scheme on offense, defense

Lance Leipold talks about scheme on offense, defense
One aspect of the Buffalo program that has been talked about is how Lance Leipold and his offensive coaches were able to change their scheme from season-to-season.
In 2018 they had Tyree Jackson at quarterback and led the MAC conference in passing. The following year they were able to switch their philosophy and do the same with the running game.
In 2019 they led the MAC in rushing. The end game for Leipold is to have a balanced approach.
“We always try to be as multiple as we can be with a philosophy of striving for balance,” Leipold said. “People talk about being in balance. I think we've been able to create that in the players we want to recruit, offensive linemen we want to develop. And the biggest thing is that by doing that we've been able to play to our strengths.
Jayhawk Slant asked the question to Leipold how they were able to change their offense with success following a year where they relied on the passing game.
“As you said, we're pretty talented at quarterback and outside with the receivers in '18 became a more explosive football team,” he said. “And then those players left the program and then we went back to hanging our hat on where our depth and talent was. So, we want to find ways as always to be as balanced as we can and put the ball in the playmakers hands.”
There are a lot of coaches who believe in one system and they stay with it. For instance, a coach may want to run an Air Raid type system, but if one year they lose a starting quarterback and the best receivers, it may be more difficult to duplicate the same success with new players the following year.
Or if a team runs a power run game and lose their best linemen it may be a challenge to do the exact same offense the following year.
That’s where Leipold goes back to remaining balanced.
“We all strive for balance,” he said. “In college football today, we want explosive plays. And when people think of explosive plays, they want it in the air. And we want to take those shots too.
“I'm still a firm believer, when you look at the background of where I've spent my time in football, and learned my football, the University of Wisconsin in the state of Nebraska, University of Nebraska, you've got to be good up front. I still believe you can win championships by being physical up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
The last several years Kansas has run a 3-4 defense. Buffalo has been using a 4-3 scheme. There has been a lot of discussion how things will change as Kanas is expected to bring in defensive coordinator Brian Borland.
Dissecting what formation the team lines up does not matter nearly as much as believing in a core philosophy.
“I think that's the thing that today people are using four-man fronts, three men fronts, kind of interchangeable with a lot of philosophies, and that'll be able to happen here as well,” Leipold said. “Again, stop the run, prevent big plays, make people move the ball down the field.”
The challenge is not going to be what kind of front the Jayhawks use with a new coaching staff. It will be finding the players to fit in the system like they did at Buffalo.
“In our early days, that was difficult,” Leipold said. “But, we got better. And being able to be smart and make people earn it and be physical and aggressive. I know everybody wants to play and play fast, and we find guys that want to do it.”