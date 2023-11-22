Ahead of Kansas' regular season finale, head coach Lance Leipold discussed the approach for the team after an emotional loss to Kansas State, his quarterback situation and the versatility of his offensive line.

Playing for pride in last regular season game

The losses to Kansas State and Texas Tech could be seen as emotional losses with coming at home and one coming to the in-state rival. KU entered the Texas Tech game in the Big 12 title talk but that evaporated. There is still an opportunity for an eight-win season and Leipold is pleased with the approach from his team heading into game No.12. "We can show up and put in our time and go through the motions and that'd be a pretty disappointing way to wrap up this regular season," Leipold said. "So I'm pleased we attacked it today." Improving the chances for a better bowl game is also at the front of Leipold's mind, who knows that a loss to Cincinnati would not help on that front. "Winning eight games will be a nice achievement and I'm not sure how the bowl layout will go, but obviously I think the more wins, the opportunities can change and opponents can change, experiences can change," Leipold said. Most importantly for Leipold was pride; especially after a long, hard-fought season. "Probably in the simplest terms, pride," Leipold said. "I mean, why would you put all this work in and not finish strong, not go out and why cheat yourself, put out the effort needed?"

Leipold said he hopes his team plays with pride after two tough losses at home

Leipold gives latest on quarterbacks

Jason Bean practiced on Monday, which is a big step toward him being ready to go for Cincinnati. Cole Ballard was listed at the top of the depth chart coming into the week however. "Will he be able to? I think he will be clear to," Leipold said of Bean starting. "He practiced today. We will continue to make our observations as we go. I think both guys should be ready and able to play and looking forward to it." Leipold also smirked as he said that they could play Jalon Daniels and he could still walk away with two years of eligibility. "We could still play Jalon and redshirt him too." Bean was available to play against Kansas State, but practice time was the biggest concern for the coaching staff. "Needed to practice," Leipold said. "That's probably the best way to say it right now, for us to be comfortable, for him to be comfortable as he was getting the clearance to do things. We felt at that time where he was at in being totally cleared and yet the amount of time that he practiced, we thought it was best to go with Cole." Leipold remained positive when talking about Ballard's poise throughout the time that he has taken the first team reps. "Never once did he have that look in his eye that this moment was too big for him," Leipold said. "And his composure again, it's been pretty consistent really since fall camp on how he goes about it."

Offensive line has been bright spot