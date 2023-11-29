“The portal is active and going and our first priority is maintaining the roster that we have and giving any of our players honest feedback of where things are at for us right now,” Leipold said.

The focus now is meeting with the players and what the future may hold for many of them.

Leipold said last year they practiced during the week but with more experience back they let them have more time off. He said they will wait to see their bowl game destination before they get a set schedule in place for next week.

“We're going to meet here in about an hour and a half with our guys,” head coach Lance Leipold said on Sports Radio 810. “First time they're really back in the building to kind of wrap up Saturday's game, get a lift in. It's a long year for these guys. We have finals coming up, trying to balance it out a little bit more.”

The players were given time off after the Cincinnati game and will report to Anderson Family Football Complex this morning.

As the Kansas football program waits to hear their bowl destination on Sunday, there are other areas of focus like player retention and recruiting starting this week.

The transfer portal opened this week for graduate transfers who can also start taking official visits. It will officially open next week for all players. This is the time of year players could pursue opportunities in the transfer portal or make the move to the pro level.

“Guys have that opportunity to explore not only the portal, but there are opportunities in the NFL, and there's a lot of things that we've been able to do here,” he said. “Our players have worked extremely hard to explore what their dreams would be. So, it's a balancing act in many ways, and communication in all these ways are the utmost importance.”

When it comes to players fulfilling their dreams in the NFL, Leipold said they do everything they can to provide the proper information. That can be anything from scouting reports to getting where a player could be drafted from NFL personnel.

“One of the things that we try to say is, we'll help you get all the information you can,” he said. “Be very careful. There's a lot of people out there that tell you things you want to hear. Make sure you get all the information you need to hear because somebody wants to represent somebody, well, you're going to get this, and this.”

There are several key players expected to return for the Jayhawks next season. There is already talk from the fan base and the expectations are high.

“I think our locker room and team knows that if we can hold this thing together with guys staying in this program and the experience of what they know on a daily basis, what they have to improve on, what they know to expect every day when they walk in the building,” he said. “We have a chance to be a very good football team again next year.”

But the risks of a player entering the portal or testing the waters in the NFL exists at this time of year. It can certainly make a coach nervous.

The Jayhawks avoided getting hit by key departures last season and Leipold hopes the trend continues into 2024.

“Every time your phone rings or there's a message, you have no idea what it may pertain to,” Leipold said. “We hope we weathered that pretty well last year, and I hope we can do it again this year.”