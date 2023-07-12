When you walk around the football complex it does not take long to see all the construction taking place. KU is in the first phase of renovating David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

They are redoing several areas of the Anderson Family Football Complex including the weight room and locker room and that will follow with more work on the building after the season. From there it will move to the stadium.

The University is showing a commitment to the football program after a successful season and Lance Leipold said he is thankful for what is to come. It was long overdue, and he gave credit to the Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Travis Goff.

“It means the world to where we're going,” Leipold said. “We've been able to make some positive steps on the field in the standings, all those things. And with my discussions with Travis Goff and Chancellor Girod a lot of people talk about what they want to try to get done. Those two men led us in a position now that we're going to get those things done and moving quickly.”

Leipold wanted to see the program stay competitive with facilities since that is important in today’s landscape.

“It was important to me that we were going to be able to do some things that the current players that have helped turn this thing into a positive direction would get some benefit from,” he said. “Right after spring practice, we were working on the renovations of the locker room and the weight room. Hopefully they will be completed by August 1. Stadium announcements and things like that are in the works. And those will be released I think, in the near future.”