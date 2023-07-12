Lance Leipold talks stadium renovation, keeping team focused
When you walk around the football complex it does not take long to see all the construction taking place. KU is in the first phase of renovating David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
They are redoing several areas of the Anderson Family Football Complex including the weight room and locker room and that will follow with more work on the building after the season. From there it will move to the stadium.
The University is showing a commitment to the football program after a successful season and Lance Leipold said he is thankful for what is to come. It was long overdue, and he gave credit to the Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Travis Goff.
“It means the world to where we're going,” Leipold said. “We've been able to make some positive steps on the field in the standings, all those things. And with my discussions with Travis Goff and Chancellor Girod a lot of people talk about what they want to try to get done. Those two men led us in a position now that we're going to get those things done and moving quickly.”
Leipold wanted to see the program stay competitive with facilities since that is important in today’s landscape.
“It was important to me that we were going to be able to do some things that the current players that have helped turn this thing into a positive direction would get some benefit from,” he said. “Right after spring practice, we were working on the renovations of the locker room and the weight room. Hopefully they will be completed by August 1. Stadium announcements and things like that are in the works. And those will be released I think, in the near future.”
The same coaching staff returns for first time in 20 years at KU
The facilities are an important piece for the future, but maybe one of the most positive signs is the coaching staff returns.
“This is the first time in 20 years The University of Kansas had the same set of assistant coaches coming back,” Leipold said. “So, our stability and continuity holistically are going to be in a good spot.”
The biggest piece of news with staff returning is offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Last year he was nominated for the Broyles Award after leading the offense to one of the best seasons in school history. He signed a long-term contract that will pay him $1 million per season.
“It was well-deserved and other things, again, as we talked about, program commitment and facilities our university has made a commitment to our staff,” Leipold said. “Andy and I have been together for over 11 years. I trust him. He's an outstanding coach. I've known what a great coach Andy is for a long time. Andy will be a head coach someday, there's no doubt about that.”
Leipold wants to make sure team is grounded as expectations grow
Coming off the first bowl first bowl appearance since 2008 there is a lot of excitement around the football program. But one thing Leipold wants to do is make sure his team stays grounded.
There has been a lot of preseason talk based off their performance last season and Leipold wants to keep everyone balanced.
“You want expectations,” he said. “This program hadn't had many expectations of late. And so, embracing those, but keeping them in balance. But I think any program at any state you have to focus on where you're at, at the moment and making sure you don't get too far ahead of yourself.”
The preseason press clippings are good to read and highlight the progress the program has made.
“No offense to anyone, we can't spend a lot of time reading all the positive things you're going to say because all of a sudden we're not staying focused on what we need to at the moment to get better,” he said. “I think this group gets it, but at the same time, for a program like Kansas, we need to embrace some of those things expectations and the positivity that's surrounding our program.”