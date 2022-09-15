Kansas coach Lance Leipold is shifting his lens for a Houston road trip this week. The second consecutive road test for the Jayhawks, the matchup with the Cougars will challenge Kansas’ depth in all corners. Houston won its triple-overtime thriller at UTSA, 37-34, before dropping its Week 2 matchup with Texas Tech, 33-30, in another overtime scenario. Asked about Kansas’ recent Morgantown on Tuesday, Leipold said the game shared some parallels from last year’s overtime victory over Texas in Austin late in the season. “Happening with reasonable time of the last (Texas) kind of helps this group continues to grow and believe in doing those things,” Leipold said. “Somebody showed me, it was maybe Jalon (Daniels), on the sidelines, even as the game went into overtime in stuff, there wasn’t like an ‘Oh boy, here we go,’ and let it slip away. “We analyzed the four-minute offense and where we were close on a couple of things - where we’re at trying to get one more first down, milking clock, and doing those things that we have to improve on. I never did see that look in their eyes like it couldn’t be done.”

Leipold said receivers don't the publicity but are making plays

Evaluating the pass rush

Up against veteran transfer JT Daniels at quarterback for West Virginia, the Kansas defense pressured the starter throughout most of the game. Big defensive names up front included Lonnie Phelps and Malcolm Lee, as KU held Daniels to just 28-40 on the night with a game-sealing pick-six from cornerback Cobee Bryant. Leipold commended his defense for rolling with the punches. “They had a good plan on Lonnie and that’s a little different,” Leipold said. “That was a pretty good offensive line for them and they were in a first game. They, very much, could have won. Is that a concern? Yeah. We got to find ways to get to quarterbacks more, but that’s a veteran quarterback and a veteran offensive line.”

Leipold says receiver corp is underrated

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw 219 total passing yards against the Mountaineers, including three touchdowns. Junior Luke Grimm led the receiving stat line with six receptions for 66 yards. Flashes came from Quentin Skinner (50) and Lawrence Arnold (30) as well, with Skinner grabbing the lone touchdown pass from the receivers. Leipold said he’d like to get contributors Douglas Emilien and Steven McBride incorporated into the offense a bit more. “It’s still in a maturing type of way with that group,” Leipold said. “There were some flashes in that game of making plays. It’s not going to be one that’s - nothing against those guys - but I don’t if they’re going to get the same publicity or all the other things that other people in this conference may get.” The West Virginia performance featured multiple third-down catches and drive-saving plays from the receiver group. In one year, Leipold feels confident in the work position coach Terrence Samuel has put in with his receivers. “A year ago, we would’ve tried to outrun it to the corner and who knows if we get the first down,” Leipold said. “But they’ve taken things that we’ve been driving home to them of what to do, the little things of where it is, secure the ball, get up the field, move the sticks, and do those things.”

Composure was on full display in Morgantown