Lance Leipold took notes, will not change what they do

Iowa State was very competitive and returned several players in Campbell’s first season. They had Joel Lanning at quarterback, Mike Warren at running back and Allen Lazard at receiver. They returned a solid group of their two-deep at offensive line. Former Kansas head coach Mark Mangino was the offensive coordinator on that team.

Campbell took over a 3-9 team, but it was better than the record showed. Iowa State fired Paul Rhoads in 2015 before their last game after the Cyclones blew a 35-14 lead in Manhattan where they were dominating Kansas State. They lost 38-35. The week before they took Oklahoma State who was ranked fifth in the nation to the wire in a 35-31 loss.

But it is hard to compare the two because Leipold’s has a more difficult path.

Going into the game against Iowa State, there were a lot of comparisons with Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell. They both have backgrounds that are similar and share the task of turning around Big 12 programs.

Last week Leipold said he wanted to take good notes because Iowa State is a measuring stick where the Jayhawks want to be in the future. After the game he said those notes will stay to himself, but he wants to look back on the loss as one of the steps in the growing process.

“I learned a lot,” Leipold said. “But I'll keep those to myself right now. I’ll write them down on the bus ride home. But there's a lot of things there. I talked to Matt before the game. He's talked about the differences he sees on film in our program.

“He talked about where his was at, and he drew the parallel, so like I said before, I have a lot of respect for him and take him at his word for that. And that there'll be a day that we look back at this one as a big growing moment.”

The Jayhawks fell behind 38-0 before Torry Locklin scored on a 12-yard run. As they have all season, they continued to play with good effort until the final play. It just wasn’t good enough to compete with Iowa State.

Kansas will likely be double-digit underdogs the rest of the season. Leipold asked the team after the game if they are prepared to keep fighting for the season of the season.

“They said yes,” he said.

He also had a message for his team in the locker room.

“I told them that I still love them, I still care, and we're not going to change what we're doing,” Leipold said. “We're going to keep demanding the little things to be done right. We're going to keep coaching them, and we're going to keep getting better.”