“He's taken more and more reps,” Leipold said. “He went today where he's at the point where he can play at a level that is going to allow him to go out there and play freely. And to a point, is he ever going to be a hundred percent like he was at the game? No, but where is that at? And if it's not a daily conversation, it's every other day as we talk and look at it, and if you're watching him in warmups, you can see it's really, really close.”

Leipold did not go as far to say Daniels will play, but things are looking better after showing what he can do in practice. He practiced and showed more progress on Monday morning.

Lance Leipold hinted lately that Jalon Daniels is getting closer to playing. During his weekly press conference on Monday the question came up again.

The Jayhawks are going to have three more games to play this season including two regular season games and a bowl game. They are monitoring Daniels closely and hope to see him before the regular season ends.

“There's a lot of factors that continue to go into that, and that's the best way to say it,” Leipold said. “We’ve got two regular seasons game left, so hopefully he's going to be able to be out there for one or two of them.”

Jason Bean started the last four games at quarterback and his status is up in the air for the Texas game. Bean took a hit in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

Bean was limited at practice on Monday.

“He didn't do very much today, so he was out there, but we'll see,” Leipold said. “So, I thought for the short term and circumstances, I thought it was a small, small sample size, but in a very good, there were some flashes of Ethan Vasko that I was very, very pleased with for his first college experience. And that shows that he's going to be a good quarterback here.”

Vasko, a true freshman from Virginia, closed out the game going three-for-five for 13 yards and also had a 17-yard run. He has three more games to play and Leipold said they want to preserve his redshirt.

“The plan's there that he will redshirt now because that was his first game and he has three more to play in,” Leipold said. “And that was the goal from early on if we could get to that point. So, we've gone through the scenarios of, okay, what do we do?

Leipold continued: “Jason's helmet comes off. Who's going in? Okay, is it Ben Easter's? Is it Jalon? Just if it's a handoff situation, is it taking a knee? How long is Ethan going to play and when do we protect it?”