Lance Leipold appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf. He was asked about his being mentioned for other jobs.

"Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at," Leipold said. "You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It's flattering. Like you said, it's early, it's early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul."

See the full interview with Leipold starting at the 24:50 mark.