Webb Jr. is making a name for himself this season. The cornerback from Jones College is attracting college interest from all over the country.

“It was a blessing to actually get to witness all of that, and just being around some great people,” Webb Jr. said. “Just get your eyes on the people that are the best to play that position in the game. I picked up on all of that, just learning from everything and watching all of that from my dad and just taking it all in.”

His father Lardarius Webb Sr. was a third round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens and played in the NFL from 2009-2017. He was on the Ravens team who won a Super Bowl in 2012.

When Lardarius Webb Jr. needs advice or any assistance with football he does not have to go far from his family.

Two weeks ago, Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson watched him play during their bye week.

“That's my guy,” Webb said. “It seems like, we come from the same place. We connect really good in a position I feel like he's going to be a good coach if I decide to go to Kansas.”

Kansas offered Webb a scholarship. Peterson told him he likes he likes his footwork and the way he plays on film.

“He said I have elite feet,” Webb said.

When Peterson was watching him in person, Webb felt he put on a good performance.

“I played good,” he said. “I had to really show him that I am who I say I am. That's about every game, but I really had to. He offered me a scholarship, and he had a front row seat, so I had to show him what I can do.”

Webb set an official visit with Kansas and will visit for the Texas game. He is also hearing from several other schools including Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Washington and several others. All the schools mentioned have offered him a scholarship.

He will take an official visit to Oklahoma State over Thanksgiving.

Webb will have several options when he makes his final decision, and it will come down to finding the right fit with the coaching staff.

“I want a coach who critiques me,” he said. “Even if I do something perfect, I want him to always critique everything I do. I'm not the type of player that needs a pat on the back if I make a play. I don't want a coach to say anything to me when I make a play. I just want them to keep being hard on me.

He continued: “That's how I grew up throughout my whole household. My father would always look at me and say, ‘You still got room to improve.’”