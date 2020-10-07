JayhawkSlant - Larson Workman plans to enroll at Kansas early

Kansas commit Larson Workman put on a lot of weight since his junior season. He talks about what it is like playing with close to 40 more pounds and his plans to enroll at Kansas in January.

The Coronavirus kept most high school players at home in the spring and Workman took advantage of that by putting extra work in the weight room. The result was a lot of good weight added to his frame. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds he believes he has played well so far his senior year.

“I feel like I'm doing pretty good,” he said. “With my new weight after putting on 30-40 pounds and haven't played on that before, I feel like I'm doing pretty well. I've stepped up as a leader on my team. If someone needs something to get to the coaches, they'll come to me and I'll take it to the coaches because not everyone likes to call. My season has gone well.”

Workman sprained his meniscus in the second game, which forced him to the sidelines for the next week.

“We got our butts whipped that next game and it didn’t feel good sitting on the sidelines,” he said.

The offensive lineman had a speedy recovery and returned the next game.

“I've made a full recovery and it's like nothing happened, which is great,” he said. “I'm just in a brace now, which I would be in Kansas anyways. So, just got to get used to that. My body feels great."