JayhawkSlant - Larson Workman wants to be ready for workouts

Larson Workman wants to be ready for workouts
Larson Workman is one of the signees who plans to enroll early and he’s looking forward to getting a head start.
The offensive lineman from Texas is getting ready for the move and will head for Lawrence this weekend.
He’s looking forward to working in the weight room and adding weight to his frame.
“That's the biggest thing,” Workman said. “I know I can go in and put on the weight I need to put on to be able to do what I need to do to. I put on 40 pounds with my mom's cooking in three months. So, I know I can put on another 40 pounds in five months with the KU staff.
“It's all conditioning. It's all planned out with meal prep, weights, and nutritionists. I know I'm capable of that, and I'm excited to be able to get at that weight and be around 300-310 and get to work.”
One change that has been different for Workman is graduating early and not having school. It has given him time to get extra workouts in before he leaves for Kansas.
“It definitely is crazy,” he said. “I mean, all my friends went back to school two weeks ago and I'm sitting at home and they're in school. I just have the time to work out and all that. But it's crazy. I mean, I'm used to being in school right now, and I can just hang out.”
The workouts are set to begin once the players arrive on campus and start school. Workman is ready for the weight lifting, but he’s also been keeping his legs in shape so he’s not behind with the conditioning part.
“I wake up in the morning and I go workout,” he said. “I try to get a run in. I've been focusing on running lately so I can get into some running shape. Because I know that I'll need that more than weights when I get there. I don't want to be that guy that is hurting just in warm-ups.”
Since signing day he has been communicating with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon and tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle.
“With Coach Dearmon we’ve talked about we're going to be a special class, and we have some awesome talent coming in,” Workman said. “I have talked with him and Coach Eargle that we have an opportunity to come in and do something great. We can help turn this place around.”
Workman will room with DeKedrick Sterns, who is also an offensive lineman and will enroll early. He’s looking forward to getting started next on the next step in his career.
“It’s awesome because we are both linemen from Texas and coming early,” Workman said. “I'm excited. I can't wait to get there. I’m excited to get in there and do my part.”