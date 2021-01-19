JayhawkSlant - Larson Workman wants to be ready for workouts

Larson Workman is one of the signees who plans to enroll early and he’s looking forward to getting a head start.

The offensive lineman from Texas is getting ready for the move and will head for Lawrence this weekend.

He’s looking forward to working in the weight room and adding weight to his frame.

“That's the biggest thing,” Workman said. “I know I can go in and put on the weight I need to put on to be able to do what I need to do to. I put on 40 pounds with my mom's cooking in three months. So, I know I can put on another 40 pounds in five months with the KU staff.

“It's all conditioning. It's all planned out with meal prep, weights, and nutritionists. I know I'm capable of that, and I'm excited to be able to get at that weight and be around 300-310 and get to work.”

One change that has been different for Workman is graduating early and not having school. It has given him time to get extra workouts in before he leaves for Kansas.

“It definitely is crazy,” he said. “I mean, all my friends went back to school two weeks ago and I'm sitting at home and they're in school. I just have the time to work out and all that. But it's crazy. I mean, I'm used to being in school right now, and I can just hang out.”