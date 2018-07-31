LAS VEGAS -- July’s three live periods have come and gone and after a five-day trip to Las Vegas, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi hands out his final set of event awards for the summer.

Does anybody in high school basketball make things look easier on the offensive end than Samuell Williamson? There are plenty who can come close, but few who look as polished as Williamson does. I know that he doesn’t always put up huge numbers and part of that is playing for a loaded Drive Nation team and part of it is that he has a game that is set up to excel on the higher levels of basketball. He’s a mid-range killer, has deep range and is a tall wing who is going to be a deadly post up scorer when it is all said and done.

For the complete update, click here.