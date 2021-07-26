Lassiter says receivers look good, Logan wants seven picks
There are a lot of wide receivers on the roster who are going to challenge for playing time. The Jayhawks will go into fall camp with 16 receivers fighting for a spot.
One player who is expected to be at the top of the list is Lawrence Arnold.
Last year he played as a true freshman until an injury sidelined him for the season. He played in the first four games and earned his first start against Baylor. Arnold was limited this spring, but Kwamie Lassiter expects him to contribute this season.
“He's been improving his game,” Lassiter said. “He couldn't do much this spring, but he's really been focusing on getting healthy and improving his game and all aspects because he just wants to keep living it up just like the rest of us.”
Arnold is expected to be healthy for fall camp and has gone through summer workouts. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds he gives the Jayhawks another big target with good athletic ability.
“He’s real confident in his game as he should be,” Lassiter said. “I feel like he's the type of player that won't let anybody get in his head. He won't let anybody tell him that he can't do something. The way LJ plays the game, he was real competitor and I liked that about him.”
Buffalo transfer Trevor Wilson showing leadership
Trevor Wilson is a newcomer to the team this summer after transferring from Buffalo. The scouting reports say he will be one of the fastest players on the team and an open-field threat.
While the reports have been solid about his summer workouts, he is getting praise for the leadership he brings from Buffalo.
“That's who I work out with,” Lassiter said of Wilson. “We've been getting real close. He’s been getting real, and he’s helped me out a lot. Without him, it'd been kind of harder to learn because he's helping me out with the languages and everything and hand signals. If there is anything he helped me out a lot really and I appreciate him for that.”
Lassiter said the receivers have been working hard as a group to get ready for the season.
“We are running routes as much as we can and we do player-led practices,” he said. “Right now, we're just working on getting the timing down because I feel like the last few years, the timing wasn't good. So that messes a lot of things up in the offense. Getting the timing down will help improve how we move the ball.”
Logan sets goal of seven interceptions
In workouts Kenny Logan is on the other side going against the receivers. He said there are several who challenge him every day.
“Kwamie Lassiter, Jordan Brown, Luke Grimm and just those guys,” Logan said. “They challenge me day in, day out and just different receivers like that. They just challenge me every day to play with technique and use the proper technique to make sure I'm in position or in phase to make a play on the ball.”
Logan has been working with the defensive backs and will be one of the leaders in the secondary.
Gone is Karon Prunty, who would have been leading the defense with Logan. But he has seen the corners step up this summer and get better as a group.
“Seeing them boys leave was something they had to do to,” Logan said. “They felt like that was the best thing for them, so I salute them for that. But the guys that we have in place right now are going to help us get to the next level like, Duece, Jacobee Bryant, Mello Dotson, Johnquai, O.J., all those guys in the back end are going to help us. Jayson Gilliom, and the guys up front, all those guys are going to help us stay where we need to be and get to where we need to be to be successful.”
For Logan personally he is ready to get the season and has a goal set for interceptions.
“I just want to become a better leader and hope to catch seven picks,” he said. “Just continue to lead my team in the right direction to win games.”