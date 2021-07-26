Lassiter says receivers look good, Logan wants seven picks

There are a lot of wide receivers on the roster who are going to challenge for playing time. The Jayhawks will go into fall camp with 16 receivers fighting for a spot. One player who is expected to be at the top of the list is Lawrence Arnold. Last year he played as a true freshman until an injury sidelined him for the season. He played in the first four games and earned his first start against Baylor. Arnold was limited this spring, but Kwamie Lassiter expects him to contribute this season. “He's been improving his game,” Lassiter said. “He couldn't do much this spring, but he's really been focusing on getting healthy and improving his game and all aspects because he just wants to keep living it up just like the rest of us.” Arnold is expected to be healthy for fall camp and has gone through summer workouts. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds he gives the Jayhawks another big target with good athletic ability. “He’s real confident in his game as he should be,” Lassiter said. “I feel like he's the type of player that won't let anybody get in his head. He won't let anybody tell him that he can't do something. The way LJ plays the game, he was real competitor and I liked that about him.”

Buffalo transfer Trevor Wilson showing leadership

Trevor Wilson has emerged as a leader according to Lassiter

Trevor Wilson is a newcomer to the team this summer after transferring from Buffalo. The scouting reports say he will be one of the fastest players on the team and an open-field threat. While the reports have been solid about his summer workouts, he is getting praise for the leadership he brings from Buffalo. “That's who I work out with,” Lassiter said of Wilson. “We've been getting real close. He’s been getting real, and he’s helped me out a lot. Without him, it'd been kind of harder to learn because he's helping me out with the languages and everything and hand signals. If there is anything he helped me out a lot really and I appreciate him for that.” Lassiter said the receivers have been working hard as a group to get ready for the season. “We are running routes as much as we can and we do player-led practices,” he said. “Right now, we're just working on getting the timing down because I feel like the last few years, the timing wasn't good. So that messes a lot of things up in the offense. Getting the timing down will help improve how we move the ball.”

Logan sets goal of seven interceptions