Last second basket by Ochai Agbaji sinks KSU, 78-75

Trailing by 16 points at the half, No. 7 Kansas stormed back to stun Kansas State in the closing seconds, 78-75.

In a game in which No. 7 Kansas (16-2; 5-1) led for a total of 1:07, the Jayhawks, despite trailing by 16 points at halftime, stormed back to stun Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

Kansas, in stunning Kansas State late in the game, was led by Ochai Agbaji (29), Jalen Wilson (16), Christian Braun (11), and David McCormack (11). The Jayhawks closed the game on a 9-0 run and took the lead for good on a baseline drive by Agbaji, who finished the game 10-of-18 from the field, 2-of-8 from behind the arc, and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line.

“We kept saying it’s a long game,” said Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji after scoring a team-high 29 points against Kansas State. “Even in the first half, we were like, “It’s a long game.’ “Things weren’t even looking up for us. We came into the locker room, still spirits high, positive, and just ready to go out and keep chipping away at the lead in the second half.”

Kansas, for much of the game against Kansas State, simply couldn’t catch a break playing inside Bramlage Coliseum. Nijel Pack, who scored a game-high 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-12 from behind the arc, hit every big shot imaginable in the first half.

There was a point in the game when it looked like Pack simply wasn’t going to miss and, at the end of the first half, Kansas found itself down by 16 points. However, at the start of the second half, Kansas slowly began to chip away at the deficit.

With 13:07 left in the game, Kansas found itself down by just 10 points, 60-50. With 6:51 left on the clock, the Jayhawks had cut the deficit to just two points, 65-63. The Jayhawks, trailing by one point, 75-74 with 55 seconds left on the clock, took the lead for good on a baseline drive by Agbaji with eight seconds left in the game.

On the following trip down the court, Pack misfired on a three, and Agbaji was immediately fouled and converted both free throws. The Wildcats came up short on their final attempt, and the Jayhawks walked off the court victorious, 78-75.

The Jayhawks ended the game on a 9-0 run to finish off its largest halftime deficit that led to a Jayhawk victory since at least the 1996-97 season.

Minutes after the game, JayhawSlant.com asked Agbaji what he saw on the game-winning drive to the basket.

“It was a play call for the last shot,” said Agbaji. “It was just supposed to be kind of lob to the basket, but David had caught it and passed it to me, and I just kind of drove baseline, really quick first step and just going up there and finishing.”

On a day when Kansas could get nothing going for much of the contest, the Jayhawks responded late with a 9-0 run to seal the deal against the Wildcats. It was a total team effort for Kansas, especially late in the game.

Emotions, not surprisingly, were high even before Kansas and Kansas State took the court on Saturday. Having lost his father, Bill Self Sr., on Friday morning, Self was coaching with a heavy heart in Manhattan.



