The 35th edition of Late Night in the Phog opened up with a women’s and men’s 3-on-3 scrimmage and concluded with a performance by rapper Snoop Dogg. In-between, fans in attendance were treated to a game Family Feud, highlights of current players in the NBA, the ever popular “Dream On” video, a speech by Kansas head coach Bill Self, a 12-minute scrimmage by the men’s team and finally a performance by Snoop Dogg.

Before the University of Kansas men’s basketball team took the court for a 12-minute scrimmage, Self addressed the crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse.

“I heard a long time ago that actually bad publicity is better than no publicity,” Self said. “I actually don’t believe that but it felt pretty good to say. As you guys know, we’re kind of going through some choppy waters right now. But I want everybody to listen to me,” he added in a more serious tone. We’ve been here now starting our 17th year. I’ll tell you this, in the prior 16 years I’ve never been more proud to be coach of your Kansas Jayhawks than I am going into my 17th year.

“Without stating the obvious … I never felt that we could have more support from an administration than we do here at Kansas. I never felt we could have more support from an athletic department than we do at Kansas. I brag to all the recruits all the time that we have the best fans in the world. I never felt we could have more support from our fans than we do here at the University of Kansas.”

This season, the expectations couldn’t be any higher for Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. With Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike, and Mitch Lightfoot back, along with the additions of Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, and Isaiah Moss, Kansas, without question, has a team capable of winning its second National Championship under Bill Self.

Self, when talking about his team on Friday night, didn’t holdback when addressing the crowd.

“Faces change but expectations do not at the University of Kansas,” said Self. “This year’s team is pretty big, pretty long, pretty athletic. We’ve got good young players, veterans. I think your expectations should be off the charts with this year’s team.”

When the 12-minute scrimmage ended, the Crimson team, led by David McCormack (12 points) outlasted the Blue team, led by Devon Dotson (12), 32-30.

McCormack (10) Ochai Agbaji (8), Silvio De Sousa (6), Marcus Garrett (4), Jalen Wilson (2), and Elijah Elliott (2) all scored for the Crimson team, while Dotson (12), Udoka Azubuike (8), Christian Braun (4), Tristan Enaruna (2), Mitch Lightfoot (2), and Chris Teahan (2) scored for the blue team.

McCormack certainly opened some eyes with his performance, as he was 4-of-5 from the field, including going 1-of-1 from behind the arc.

Self, minutes after the scrimmage, talked about his performance.

“You know, that’s the worst thing that can happen,” said Self. “A 6-foot-10 guy make a three in-front of people, so that’s now all he’s gonna want to do, because he hasn’t shot a three in practice one time, but David has expanded his game.

“He can shoot the ball and score a little bit better than he has in the past. I’ve said all along, he was our most improved player. I think David has a chance to have a really nice year, because he can do some things better than he did last year.”