JayhawkSlant - Late rally lifts No. 7 Kansas past NDSU, 65-61

Late rally lifts No. 7 Kansas past NDSU, 65-61
Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard from Kansas City, Kan., was given the opportunity to play a key role for No. 7 Kansas (4-1) on Saturday, and he took full advantage. Coming from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa, Grant-Foster was considered one of the nation’s top junior college prospects and was expected to make an immediate impact at Kansas.
However, after somewhat of a slow start to his career in Lawrence, Grant-Foster played up to those expectations against North Dakota State on Saturday. In fact, it’s safe to say that he made the two biggest plays of the game for Kansas.
First, Grant-Foster converted a layup with 1:20 left in the game that gave Kansas a one-point lead, 62-61. From that moment on, Bill Self’s squad wouldn’t trail again. Second, his block with 10 seconds left in the game all but sealed the victory for Kansas, which won its fourth straight.
Ochai Agbaji grabbed the ball and was immediately fouled with seven seconds left in the game. He calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts, which increased KU’s lead over NDSU to four points, 65-61.
Grant-Foster, in less than two minutes, gave Kansas all the momentum it needed to secure a victory against North Dakota State inside Allen Fieldhouse.
“Just getting in there and playing hard for real, going to rebound, doing stuff that coach told me that I need to do before the game and at practice yesterday,” said Tyon Grant-Foster when asked about his performance. “So, just going in there and doing what he told me to do.
“I feel real good, coming from JUCO, I was planning on having a big impact and it didn't happen early on, but I was just waiting on my opportunity and,” he added.
For Grant-Foster, that opportunity came against NDSU on Saturday. In 21 minutes of action, he scored eight points, pulled down eight rebounds, was credited with two steals and two blocks. Overall, Grant-Foster was 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Minutes after the game, Self was asked about the play of his junior college star.
“I thought that Tyon was the best player in the game for us,” said Self. “He had a nice little spurt in the second half, but we haven’t played great. The way that they guarded him as far as the pressure and made the court crowded. We played small and as small (we) were an effective force.”
Kansas locked down defensively and a 7-0 scoring run late in the game secured KU’s fourth straight victory this season. Offensively, the Jayhawks were led by Jalen Wilson (14) and Ochai Agbaji (13). Wilson also pulled down 15 rebounds and recorded his second double-double of the season.
“It was a great win, they’re good,” said Self. “They’ve made shots all year. They came out on fire against us, when we go back and watch the tape, we are going to see about 15 points where they got. They played some really good defense with one or two seconds left on the shot clock.
“We have to be able to finish the possession,” he added. “I’m happy with the win, (this is) definitely not the direction that we are trying to go. But it still turned out pretty good.”
Trailing by seven points with 12:13 left in the game, Kansas slowly began to chip away at the deficit from that point on. Jalen Wilson cut the deficit to five with 11:11 remaining on the clock and his three with 10:21 left pulled the Jayhawks to within two points.
Grant-Foster tied the game at 51-51 with 9:36 left and, after trading baskets from the midway point of the second until 1:20 was left on the game clock, Kansas, thanks to Grant-Foster, took the lead for good. The Bison had a chance to retake the lead, but missed a layup with 43 seconds left.
Christian Braun, with 27 seconds left in the game, made two free-throws, which increased KU’s lead over NDSU to three points, 64-61. On the next trip down the court, Grant-Foster blocked a layup attempt and Agbaji was immediately fouled.
Agbaji, with seven seconds left, converted 1-of-2 free-throws, which sealed the deal for Kansas. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Jayhawks had emerged victorious over the Bison, 65-61.
Grant-Foster, after the game, was asked about his block late in the game.
“I knew number five was going to shoot it, and once he did the spin, I knew he wasn't going to see me coming over because he had turned his back to me,” said Grant-Foster. “So, I knew he was going to think I was staying out there. So, I mean, and I love blocking shots. So, I knew I was going to go get it.”
For Kansas, nine players, Wilson (14), Agbaji (13), Braun (9), Grant-Foster (8), David McCormack (7), Marcus Garrett (6), Mitch Lightfoot (4), Bryce Thompson (2), Tristan Enaruna (2) contributed on the offensive end against NDSU.
Wilson dominated the glass with 15 rebounds, while Grant-Foster tallied eight. Garrett (4) and Agbaji (3) combined to dish out seven assists, and Grant-Foster led the way with two blocks. As a team, Kansas shot 24-of-62 (38.7%) from the field, 4-of-15 (26.7%) from behind the arc, and 13-of-19 (68.4%) from the free-throw line.
Kansas will now turn its attention to No. 9 Creighton, which travels to Allen Fieldhouse for a big-time showdown on Tuesday. The Bluejays are 3-0 and own victories over North Dakota State, Nebraska-Omaha, and Kennesaw State.
Eudora, Kan., native and former Kansas recruit Mitch Ballock will make his lone appearance inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Currently, Ballock is seventh on the team in scoring with an average of 8.7 points per game.
“Gonzaga will be the best team that we play non conference, but Creighton will be a close second,” said Self. “They’re good, and they’ve got a local kid out there. They have one of the best point guards out there, at least from an All-American standpoint.
“All of their bigs can move and do a great job stopping the ball,” he added. “We have to find a win.”