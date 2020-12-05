JayhawkSlant - Late rally lifts No. 7 Kansas past NDSU, 65-61

Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard from Kansas City, Kan., was given the opportunity to play a key role for No. 7 Kansas (4-1) on Saturday, and he took full advantage. Coming from Indian Hills C.C. in Ottumwa, Iowa, Grant-Foster was considered one of the nation’s top junior college prospects and was expected to make an immediate impact at Kansas.

However, after somewhat of a slow start to his career in Lawrence, Grant-Foster played up to those expectations against North Dakota State on Saturday. In fact, it’s safe to say that he made the two biggest plays of the game for Kansas.

First, Grant-Foster converted a layup with 1:20 left in the game that gave Kansas a one-point lead, 62-61. From that moment on, Bill Self’s squad wouldn’t trail again. Second, his block with 10 seconds left in the game all but sealed the victory for Kansas, which won its fourth straight.

Ochai Agbaji grabbed the ball and was immediately fouled with seven seconds left in the game. He calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts, which increased KU’s lead over NDSU to four points, 65-61.

Grant-Foster, in less than two minutes, gave Kansas all the momentum it needed to secure a victory against North Dakota State inside Allen Fieldhouse.

“Just getting in there and playing hard for real, going to rebound, doing stuff that coach told me that I need to do before the game and at practice yesterday,” said Tyon Grant-Foster when asked about his performance. “So, just going in there and doing what he told me to do.

“I feel real good, coming from JUCO, I was planning on having a big impact and it didn't happen early on, but I was just waiting on my opportunity and,” he added.

For Grant-Foster, that opportunity came against NDSU on Saturday. In 21 minutes of action, he scored eight points, pulled down eight rebounds, was credited with two steals and two blocks. Overall, Grant-Foster was 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Minutes after the game, Self was asked about the play of his junior college star.

“I thought that Tyon was the best player in the game for us,” said Self. “He had a nice little spurt in the second half, but we haven’t played great. The way that they guarded him as far as the pressure and made the court crowded. We played small and as small (we) were an effective force.”



