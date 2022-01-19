Late three by Christian Braun sinks OU; Remy Martin returns
On Tuesday night, No. 7 Kansas (15-2; 4-1) held on to defeat Oklahoma (12-6; 2-4), 67-64 inside Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. Since losing to No. 25 (ranking at the time) Texas Tech back on J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news