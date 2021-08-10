Latest Rumblings: Realignment, fall camp, QB odds
Realignment rumors have all but come to screeching halt. We talk about the reasons for that, the latest information from conversations last night, and what people in the college industry are saying about KU.
We also take a look at some players who are off to a good start in fall camp and the first Jayhawk Slant QB Odds Chart has been released.
Come on in and catch up with the latest:
Our best promo offer ever- Get Jayhawk Slant for one year just $20.21
We have extended some good offers this year to join the Jayhawk Slant community, but this might be the best one ever.
You can join Jayhawk Slant for just $20.21 for the entire year. Do the math, and that is less than $2.00 per month. To find out how to take advantage of this offer click the link below.