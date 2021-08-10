Latest Rumblings: Realignment, fall camp, QB odds

Realignment rumors have all but come to screeching halt. We talk about the reasons for that, the latest information from conversations last night, and what people in the college industry are saying about KU.

We also take a look at some players who are off to a good start in fall camp and the first Jayhawk Slant QB Odds Chart has been released.

Come on in and catch up with the latest:

READ: Rumblings, Realignment, Fall Camp, QB battle