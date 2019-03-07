When Latrell Caples took his visit to KU, he had an idea what he might see.

Caples has several members born in Kansas City and many still live there. The trip to Lawrence exceeded his expectations.

“I was amazed,” Caples said. “My family is from Kansas but like I never knew it looked like that. I love the campus and facilities. It just way better than I thought it would be.”

Caples, a wide receiver from Lancaster, has built a strong bond with Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. It is an area Jones was familiar with as a successful high school coach in Texas and when he coached at Texas Tech.

“He’s real passionate,” Caples said of Jones. “I like the way he coaches. He was teaching us stuff and basically what we would be doing when we practice. He reminds me of my coach right now a lot. I really like him. He’s a good coach.”

Before Caples left Lawrence he picked up an offer and met with Les Miles.

“He was telling me about stories about Odell and Jarvis,” Caples said. “He told me that I reminded him of Jarvis. It was crazy because that's my favorite receiver. My two favorite receivers are Landry and Stephon Diggs.”

Although Caples had family close by in Kansas City he didn’t get a chance to visit them. He arrived late Friday night, went through junior day, and then had to get home for a football camp.

Caples has picked up several early offers and plans to take visits to Colorado, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. He said he would like to make a decision sometime between late spring and August.

“I want to go somewhere I can play early,” he said. “I want to find a school that can help me academic-wise and get to the NFL.”