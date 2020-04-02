Latrell Jossell ready to get to work at Kansas
For Latrell Jossell, his senior year at Central High School in Keller, Texas wasn’t supposed to end the way it did. Latrell Jossell, the 6-foot-0, 160-pound point guard from Central High School in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news