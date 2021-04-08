JayhawkSlant - Latrell Jossell throws name into the portal; KU has one open scholarship

For the fourth time this season, Kansas has lost a player to the transfer portal. On Thursday afternoon, Latrell Jossell, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard from Keller (Texas) Central High School joined Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, and Gethro Muscadin as the latest player that has decided to leave Kansas for a new school to call home.

“Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He’ll do great.”

Jossell, now officially in the portal, appeared in just 10 games last season for Kansas. For his career, he was 4-of-9 from the field, 3-of-8 from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Jossell scored a career-high five points against Omaha back on December 11, 2020. He also played a career-high five minutes and hit a career-high two field goals.

Less than a month into the offseason, Self has already made significant changes to KU's roster. It was clear that a change was coming shortly after KU's season-ending loss to USC, and that's exactly what is currently taking place.

Right now, KU’s roster consists of Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson Chris Teahan, Michael Jankovich, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, and Mitch Lightfoot.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett, who participated in senior night, isn’t expected to return, while junior guard Ochai Agbaji will likely test the NBA waters. It would be somewhat of a shock if Agbaji, after testing the waters, decides not to return, but at this time, nothing has been decided.

Not long from now, Self and his staff will welcome, Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry, Cam Martin, and Joseph Yesufu to the roster. With the loss of Jossell, Kansas now has one open scholarship to grant.

Currently, high school guard Tyty Washington and Creighton transfer Christian Bishop appear to be at the top of the priority list for the staff. While both are highly interested in Kansas, it's not yet known when Washington or Bishop will reach a final decision.