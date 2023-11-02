“It’s been really good,” Arnold said. “Being a father is amazing, especially being new to everything and just having him here, it's been a great feeling. And for the game, he was up long enough to watch the game, so that meant a lot to me.”

The timely catch-and-run helped solidify that the game against Oklahoma as memorable for many, but for Arnold, Oct. 28 was always going to be special no matter what. The upset over No.6 Oklahoma was the first game that Arnold played as a father.

He hauled in a pass from Jason Bean, ran past a defensive back and 37 yards later the Jayhawks were first and goal.

With the Jayhawks down by one with 1:09 remaining in their upset bid against Oklahoma, they faced a fourth down and six, needing to convert to stay alive. That’s when Lawrence Arnold made one of the biggest plays of his career.

Arnold was already having a productive season before his three receptions went for 79 yards against the Sooners. The junior has 403 yards on 28 receptions, leading the team in both categories.

“This season has actually been a very exciting season, not only because of our record, but just like how we've grown as a group and as a unit altogether as far as, offense, defense, just as a team and the culture and everything has expanded with us, and how this transferred onto the field.”

Whether it has been Jalon Daniels or Bean at quarterback, Arnold has found success. Bean talked about the connection he has formed with Arnold.

“I think just the time we take every week working on routes and stuff, talking about different coverages with the corners and safeties might do each and every week,” Bean said. “Just trusting each other with what we’re going to do is the biggest thing for us.”

The growth as a receiver has gone beyond just the quarterbacks noticing. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has been happy to see his development.

“He has brought a lot of growth and development, and he's really diversified himself as a player,” Kotelnicki said. “So if you look at his route tree, if you will, his ability to run things well, he's done that, and he's put himself in position to be a very reliable and dependable player for us.”

Reliable and dependable will most certainly be key traits to have as Arnold begins a new chapter in his life as a father. Those traits have not had much of an impact on his recovery from the football field so far, as he is thankful that his son has kept the noise down at night.

“He sleeps a lot, so I'm able to still get my sleep and everything,” Arnold said.

With all of the responsibilities Arnold is taking on now with the birth of his son, it has also served as a major piece of motivation for him.

“Just seeing him having on his KU little outfit that we got and everything, it was a lot,” Arnold said. “It gives me more motivation to go out there. It makes me think of if I let somebody stop me, then it's kind of stopping him from eating type of thing.”