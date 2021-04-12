JayhawkSlant - Lawrence Arnold healthy after season-ending injury

Lawrence Arnold was one of the top receiver recruits in the 2020 class and played in his first four games as a true freshman.

He earned a start against Baylor and then a shoulder injury put an end to his season. Arnold is back healthy and competing this spring after recovering.

“I tore my labrum in my shoulder,” Arnold said about his injury. “I would describe my season as a learning process. I took out really just learning from the vets that were here from AP, from Steph, from Kwamie, just learning from them.

“They're teaching me the game, teaching me how to develop everything, read coverages. I just feel like Coach Jones taught us a lot in the time that I got to play in the four games. So, I got to play. So, it was all just a learning process. It was a good experience for me.”

Arnold came from DeSoto High, a school that has turned out a lot of division one prospects over the years. Emmett Jones knows the area well and Arnold went to the same junior high as Jones’ daughter. There were a lot of schools recruiting Arnold, but Jones won the battle for the 6-foot-3 receiver.

“Lawrence is getting taller and getting thicker,’ Jones said. “He understands the system, we're going to do some things with him. We can create mismatches and take advantage of that long length. That guy, he can go up and get that ball. You can throw it up high, seven foot, seven two. Make him go up and get it. You'll see him outside. You'll see him inside.

“One thing about Lawrence, he takes pride in putting his nose in somebody's face when it comes to perimeter blocking. He takes pride in that, so we'll move him around at times and create some mismatches on the inside and the outside. His hands and his skill set are out of sight.”