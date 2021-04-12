JayhawkSlant - Lawrence Arnold healthy after season-ending injury

Lawrence Arnold healthy after season-ending injury
Lawrence Arnold was one of the top receiver recruits in the 2020 class and played in his first four games as a true freshman.
He earned a start against Baylor and then a shoulder injury put an end to his season. Arnold is back healthy and competing this spring after recovering.
“I tore my labrum in my shoulder,” Arnold said about his injury. “I would describe my season as a learning process. I took out really just learning from the vets that were here from AP, from Steph, from Kwamie, just learning from them.
“They're teaching me the game, teaching me how to develop everything, read coverages. I just feel like Coach Jones taught us a lot in the time that I got to play in the four games. So, I got to play. So, it was all just a learning process. It was a good experience for me.”
Arnold came from DeSoto High, a school that has turned out a lot of division one prospects over the years. Emmett Jones knows the area well and Arnold went to the same junior high as Jones’ daughter. There were a lot of schools recruiting Arnold, but Jones won the battle for the 6-foot-3 receiver.
“Lawrence is getting taller and getting thicker,’ Jones said. “He understands the system, we're going to do some things with him. We can create mismatches and take advantage of that long length. That guy, he can go up and get that ball. You can throw it up high, seven foot, seven two. Make him go up and get it. You'll see him outside. You'll see him inside.
“One thing about Lawrence, he takes pride in putting his nose in somebody's face when it comes to perimeter blocking. He takes pride in that, so we'll move him around at times and create some mismatches on the inside and the outside. His hands and his skill set are out of sight.”
After a lengthy rehab process, Arnold believes he is ready to go full strength this spring. As a true freshman he played in 85 snaps until his injury sidelined him. He is ready to pick up where he left off after earning early playing time.
“The rehab process was four to six months,” he said. “I actually feel great. I feel a hundred percent this spring. I'm just ready to get out and put my all back into it. Just having the injury has set me back, but I felt like it just gave me more time to get ready to grind. Really just put the work in for it.”
Arnold and Jones relationship date back to his middle school days. He was happy when Jones was named the interim head coach.
“It meant a lot to me because as long as I've been knowing Coach Jones, he’s got a bond with the players that is unbelievable,” Arnold said. “Not every coach has that type of bond with players. The whole facility loves Coach Jones and the energy he brings in.”
Another person in the program that Arnold has known for a long time is Jordan Brown. The two attended DeSoto High together and are close friends. Arnold said Brown made the play of the day at Saturday’s scrimmage.
“The biggest highlight was Jordan Brown making the one-handed catch for a touchdown,” Arnold said. “That stuck out to me a lot. Not only because he's like a younger brother to me. Just because he's in the receiving room and we all are taught just to be playmakers, come up with the ball, the ball in your area, and go get it. So just seeing him make a play like that it was just, it was amazing to me.”