Lawrence Arnold on returning to KU, Jalon Daniels and WR room

Retaining redshirt sophomore Lawrence Arnold wasn’t just an offseason victory for Kansas head coach Lance Leipold – but for Arnold himself.

Arnold said Tuesday that he’d always wanted to be a Jayhawk and that he didn’t want to leave the program. He’d explain that some mental roadblocks from last season prompted his decision to transfer in April after spring practices concluded.

Discussions with both the coaching staff and teammates resulted in Arnold returning to the team just a week later and recently suited up for fall camp.

“It was more so just a communication thing,” Arnold said of his transfer decision. “It was a lot of mixed emotions. After talking with Coach Leipold about everything, I just wanted to be back with the team and move forward.”

The Texas native cemented himself as a viable part of the receiver corps last year, posting 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He rejoins a receiver room aiming to fill the gap left by former receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May.

In just one week of fall camp, Arnold’s noticed a significant change in the leadership around him. He recalled last year’s late spark and the importance of carrying it over this year.

“Being more of a leader and being more vocal and just communicating more with everybody – that’s kind of a phase that we needed to step up more in last year,” Arnold said.

“I feel like I stepped up in that role just by showing the team that I'm here for you personally and mentally,” Arnold said. “On the field and off the field. Just having a relationship with everybody. That’s one of the biggest factors for us right now.”