“My sister had more fun than I did,” Arnold said. “She loved it. I thought she may not like it because the visit was for me. But when we got there, and I saw how much fun my sister was having and how the staff treated her and my family. She was having the time of her life. Seeing the smiles on her and my mom’s face I felt like this is where I need to be.”

Arnold wasn’t sure if she would like the visit since it was supposed to be about him. But his younger sister Kennedy, who just turned six, was a selling point.

When Lawrence Arnold took his visit to Kansas, he talked about how much he liked it. But what stood out even more was how much fun his younger sister had on the trip.

On Monday afternoon Arnold announced he was committed to Kansas. He was a recruit Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones had his eyes on for a long time. Their relationship dates back to Jones’ days at Texas Tech.

When Arnold was younger, he grew up watching LSU since he lived in Louisiana twice. He even told his family he wanted to play for Les Miles.

“I look up to Coach Miles like a role model,” Arnold said. “I can trust him and I believe in his process. I think he’s going to have a good season. I have known Coach Jones for a long time. He’s never lied to me and he always led me down the right path. He never led me wrong. I trust Coach Jones and Coach Miles and I believe everything they’re doing.”

Arnold felt strong about the Jayhawks coaching staff and he also formed a strong bond with the players when he was on his official visit.

“When I went to Kansas on my official visit I liked how the team was close,” he said. “They were like a brotherhood. Everybody in the KU football community was close. I felt like the team took me in like I was their younger son. I had a good feeling about Kansas.”

Arnold wants to major in Business and liked what Kansas offers academically.

The wide receiver from DeSoto is ready to get his senior season started. DeSoto is one of the top programs in Texas and now Arnold can turn his focus to his high school season.

“I feel relieved and I feel good,” he said. “I’m ready to go win the state championship. I’m happy and I feel like I’ve made the right decision. I have been smiling since I left Kansas.”