Late on Tuesday afternoon, Kansas added its second transfer from the portal. On Sunday afternoon, Riley Kugel, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound shooting guard from Orlando, Fla., committed to the Jayhawks.

During his sophomore year at Florida, Kugel averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Offensively, he shot 39.7 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from behind the arc, and 64.4 percent from the free-throw line. Kugel, during his freshman year, appeared in 32 games and averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Overall, he shot 45.6 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from behind the arc, and 66.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Zeke Mayo, who took an unofficial visit to Kansas on Tuesday, has verbally committed to Kansas This past season, Mayo, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound point guard, averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game at South Dakota State. Offensively, Mayo shot 46.8 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from behind the arc, and 83.4% from the free-throw line.

Recently, Mayo narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Oklahoma, Creighton, and Texas. He had planned to visit Oklahoma on April 13, but that visit will no longer take place.

Mayo, during his three-year run at South Dakota State, appeared in 99 games. During that stretch, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 45.1 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.