In the last week Magnuson has picked up offers from Kansas, Fresno State, Texas State, Indiana, UMass, and Kent State. He’s also been invited to games at Nebraska and Oregon State.

“It's actually been super crazy,” Magnuson said. “And I felt like it started off a bit rough because I had to decommit from my original commitment, which was South Dakota. And that was a little tough because they made me their family and that was tough. But I just needed to see my opportunities a little more and see other schools.”

It has been a fun period with new offers coming for the Canadian offensive lineman, but he had to make a tough call once it all started.

It has been a wild week for Leif Magnuson when it comes to football recruiting. Once college coaches started evaluating him his phone has been ringing.

Kansas offered Magnuson on Sunday and he will take an official visit to Lawrence this weekend to watch the Sunflower Showdown.

Magnuson said he has a connection through Jean Claude Moreau, who knows a lot of college football coaches in the United States. On Sunday he spoke with offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“The Kansas coaches saw my film, and obviously loved it,” he said. “They contacted me, we talked for a couple of days and then they offered me. I mainly talked with Coach Meadows.”

Magnuson is rated the top offensive line prospect in Canada and when the Kansas staff watched his film their interest spiked right away. Shortly after that he had a scholarship offer.

“Coach Meadows said he liked my athletic ability,” Magnuson said. “Just my big body and how fast I can move around. He liked the aggressiveness I put it into my play. It all sounds kind of basic but athletic ability and just the aggressiveness and I've played every position in football except defensive back. That's the only position I haven't played.”

On Friday Magnuson will fly into Iowa and visit Moreau. After that he will make his way to Kansas for the visit.

“I'm coming to see the program, the game and campus,” he said. “Hopefully later on I can get an official visit so my parents can come down with me.”

Wherever Magnuson ends up at the next level it is likely going to be a good distance from his home. He doesn’t mind the distance, he just wants to find a college that he feels comfortable with he can spend the next four to five years.

“When you're in Canada and you're going to the States away from home's away from home,” he said. “Whether it's Texas, Kansas, or anywhere you're going, it's far away. So, I think for me it's really just comfort, how I feel with the vibe of the campus and the coaches.”