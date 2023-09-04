The Jayhawks are preparing for a week two match up with Illinois after their week one win over Missouri State. The Jayhawks took care of business without quarterback Jalon Daniels, who will be at the center of attention throughout the week as the coaching staff added an “or” in between him and Jason Bean on the depth chart this week.

The latest on Jalon Daniels' status As Daniels sat out on Friday night, Leipold stated that his quarterback had not had enough reps before the game. As the Jayhawks get ready for arguably their biggest game of the year, it seems that getting Daniels reps has been a priority for the team. This morning he took several snaps in the Jayhawks second practice of the week. They started prep for Illinois yesterday since it is another short week. “By far the most team reps that he's had since the first week,” Leipold said of Daniels’ practice week so far. While the progression from his quarterback has been good to see, Leipold is still playing it cautiously before pulling the trigger with him. “I thought he had a really good day, but again, as I said, with other guys and that's kind of where it's been sometimes it's ‘how does it feel the next day?’” Leipold said. During Daniels’ absence, Jason Bean impressed the coaching staff just as he had been doing throughout the offseason.

Daniels returned to practice and took the most reps he has seen since fall camp

Brian Borland returned to the office and leading the defense again

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland missed Friday night’s game as well. He had a procedure that kept him at home, but Leipold said that he was eager to be back in the facility once the game was over. “He was in the office on Saturday working,” Leipold said. “Damn near to the point we had to kick him out. So he's back at it. It's unbelievable, but not surprising.” Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson took over the play calling duties. Borland appears like he will be good to go for Friday night against Illinois. The defense definitely limited the production of the Missouri State offense, but Leipold knows that Illinois is going to bring a lot more than the Bears did. “Defensively, under 50 total snaps,” Leipold said. I think I can pretty much assure you that's going to probably be different this week. And with that, we're going to have to sustain that energy know, hustle to the ball and all the little things because this is one game that you've got to be sound all the way around.”

Wide receivers going through bumps and bruises

Luke Grimm was the only wide receiver to score for the Jayhawks on Friday. He played well in the first half, snagging four receptions for 33 yards. However, he was not dressed for the second half. Both Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner put up the same stat line of four catches for 77 yards. While those two are great weapons for the Jayhawks as well, having Grimm would help those two in a big way. Grimm returned to practice, but Leipold stopped short of calling him a full-go. “Luke was out there today doing some things, but again, kind of wait and see on him yet,” Leipold said. “It's early. I know it's a second day of prep, but coming off we'll hopefully again have got everybody available, but to what extent we won't know.” Also on the injury list from the wide receiver room was Tanaka Scott. Scott was not dressed before kickoff. “Tanaka's been battling a leg, a hamstring,” Leipold said. “He's been back out there. It's kind of been off and on. Unfortunately, kind of wait and see on him. Questionable.” The Jayhawks had some of their back up wide receivers get valuable reps throughout Thursday night’s win, including Douglas Emilien and Trevor Wilson. Leipold wants to see how the players progress over the next few days before kickoff. “Sometimes with some guys as it's been going through, they can do some and then the next day it can be two steps forward, one back.” Leipold said.

Leipold has long-standing relationship with Illinois coach