The Jayhawks had 18 players sign their national letter of intent on National Signing Day, and head coach Lance Leipold gave some insight into his most successful singing class so far at Kansas.

Leipold's overall view on new class

The Jayhawks were happy with how they came out of National Signing Day, and are excited about the amount of players that will be able to enroll early to get a head start on campus. “We'll have more mid-year enrollees than we ever have had in our time,” Leipold said. “And really from all but two committed, I think before the Fourth of July, and they all stayed committed. And again, I think that speaks about them and their word and their process.” Leipold was happy with the way that having most of their class committed helped them get a start on the class of 2025. He also liked seeing loads of success at the high school level coming in throughout the 2024 class. “Probably as good as any class that I've been a part of as a head coach, about guys playing on some very successful teams in their own states,” Leipold said. “And that's exciting when we have those type of competitors and guys that have been in those winning cultures coming to our program.”

Leipold liked how the recruiting class stuck together after everyone committed

Isaiah Marshall reminds Leipold of Daniels

The dual-threat quarterback prospect from Southfield Michigan can do it all, as he threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,500 yards. Leipold reminds him of Jalon Daniels. “Well, he has a lot of similarities. I think he plays a little bit like Jalon,” Leipold said. “I think people can see that if they watch some of his highlights and things.” Marshall caught lots of attention when he led Southfield A&T to the Michigan Division 1 state championship. Leipold says that what he did on the field was exciting, but seeing how he is handling it is giving him a lot of hope. “They talk about his demeanor, his composure,” Leipold said. “And even as we're talking, everybody's patting him on the back about everything he's done. And he just stays so consistent. And it's really neat. He's not into some of the extra stuff and all the stuff people, and he's humble, but he's highly competitive and all those things.”

Jayhawks scored big on edge rushers

The Jayhawks landed four four-star recruits, with two of them being edge rushers in Dakyus Brinkley and Deshawn Warner. Leipold does not have any concerns that they may have over-recruited at one spot. “I look at different things in this class where sometimes you take more than one, whether or not there's more than one at that position on the field at one time,” Leipold said. “They look at both coming in, compliment one another and do some neat things.” Warner is coming in as the highest-rated of the three signees from Desert Edge High School in Arizona. Along with cornerback Dre Gibson and linebacker Jon Jon Kamara help show the success defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson had in the area with the 2024 class. For Brinkley, whose dad played in the NFL for the Vikings, Cardinals, Cowboys and Giants, he did not get to finish his last season as he dealt with an injury. Leipold is excited for him to be on campus early so he can continue to restore his health. “Dak is going to enroll early and he didn't get a chance to finish his season,” Leipold said. “So continuing his rehab and doing those things and learning as we go is really exciting because those are the body types and length and speed and athleticism that we want to continue to recruit.”

Hanika is only transfer announced in class