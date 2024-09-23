Leipold hoping for good crowd, big group of recruits expected

“We appreciate our fan support, and they're needed as much as ever to make a difference,” Leipold said. “I know, if they're not disappointed or frustrated, they wouldn't be a fan. You know, I don't underestimate that. That's part of what happens here.”

Lance Leipold is hoping the fans show up in good numbers knowing there will be activities on campus. Students will have access to busses for transportation to the stadium.

On Saturday they will host TCU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time playing in that venue.

This coming weekend is Parents Weekend at KU that kicks off Friday night with the Rock Chalk Block Party on Mass Street.

The Jayhawks are getting ready for phase two of the Kansas City games. After playing the first two games in Children’s Mercy Park, the team will finish the home portion of the schedule playing the last four games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jayhawks will face TCU in a game featuring two teams searching for their first conference win. Leipold said the fans’ energy can help them on Saturday after three close losses.

“Hopefully they show up and are energetic and can help us when we need them and they can continue to make a difference,” he said. “And hopefully the same reason they believe in this university and program and maybe if they're newer to jumping on that, they still see that this team has a lot of season to play and a lot of things.”

Leipold spoke to the team and compared the season to a book or movie that starts slow but gets better and has a strong ending.

“There's some some books and movies that start off really slow,” he said. “But they end up being, you know, it's quite a story at the end. And I plan on this team being one.”

Kansas opened the season with games on Thursday and Friday nights, which were not ideal to attract high school recruits to Children’s Mercy Park. This will be the first Saturday game and several recruits are expected at Arrowhead.

“The first two (games) are kind of a hard barometer,” he said. “But we're expecting a big group this weekend and excited for it. I know they've been excited from and just through conversations, I think from here on out. I anticipate those numbers to be back where they normally are.”

Recruits have expressed excitement to watch Kansas play in an NFL venue and the same stadium as the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Although the Kansas coaches won’t get to showcase their new facilities being built, recruits are looking forward to attending games in Kansas City.

Some recruits may stop by Lawrence on Sunday to see the new renovations.

“As far as game day visits, of course, the tough part about it is you don't get to show this new facility or campus per se,” Leipold said. “But there are some that have made plans if they're traveling in the town that they'll stay overnight and come back here on Sunday, so we will get that. It was an exciting topic for recruits to play at Arrowhead and we're excited as well.”