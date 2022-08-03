Leipold liked excitement on day one, wants QB to compete
When the Jayhawks hit the field early on Tuesday to open fall camp it was easy to see the excitement from the players. Fall camp can be a long process through the summer heat, but the players came out with a lot of energy.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said there was excitement, and they got a lot accomplished.
“I think we got a lot of accomplishment done,” Leipold said. “I think there was excitement. There's a buzz. You can always tell like certain times when we get back together, when they're around each other. I think this group has a determination about them that how they want to approach things and change, really, the direction of this program.”
Starting year two has a different feel. The players know the program and the coaches know most of the players. Last year they were all getting to know each other.
“At the same time, I don't want to say anxious, little nervousness, probably the way I felt a year ago,” Leipold said. “I didn't have that as much this time around because we know what we have with our players. And I think we're starting earlier than ever.
“The NCAA let us start a few more days earlier but didn't give us more practices. And I think, all in all, that’s a good move because they'll get more days off in between, that hopefully they'll continue to keep us healthy as we move forward.”
The start of fall puts an official end to the long summers of strength and conditioning the players go through with Matt Gildersleeve.
“This group's excited,” Leipold said. “I think you do all this stuff from January through the end of July, and Coach Gildersleeve, as he told him, as he finished up going through some of his stuff from the summer with them and the great results that they improved on, he said, ‘Nobody came here to play weightlifting. Okay. And you came here to play football, and now it's time to go do it.’”
Leipold wants to see competition continue at quarterback
The quarterback question is starting to come up every time Leipold speaks. Whether it was Big 12 media days, a recent radio interview, or the first day of camp.
It is not a secret Jalon Daniels has the lead role in the quarterback, but Leipold wants to see his players compete through fall camp.
“Again, everybody's going to compete,” he said. “Do I expect Jalon to start game one? Yeah, I would. But I thought Jason Bean had a good day today and I know there's some throws right off the bat Jalon wished he had back today. So, if you want to type right now, ‘Liepold expects Daniels to be the starter,’ go ahead and type it. Okay. That's probably the best way I'll answer it at this time.”
Looking back to a year ago, the quarterback position is in a different situation. At this time last fall camp, the coaches were trying to decide between three quarterbacks, and it was the first time they watched any of them play.
Leipold said they want to get reps to the players who are running behind Daniels and Bean.
“Get better every day, learn the offense, and help point out things,” he said. “All the development that Jim does in the meeting room day by day. They continue to develop. Jordan Preston's here, as well. All those guys have important roles for us to develop as a team, and we'll see how between Ben and Ethan really, I guess, will be the other battle. We'll continue to see. And you want to put yourself in a good position.”
In their system and the way they set up practice they can have multiple quarterbacks throwing at the same time. They break their groups up that allows several quarterbacks to get reps and watched by the coaching staff.
“You look at last year, we had Jalon and Jason, Miles and Miles, and you've had guys that have played in games, but yet nobody ever really took the job,” Leipold said. “We're trying to split reps four ways plus. You're not getting a lot done. But our practice format allows us to do some things, but we'll get to the point where, those other guys are going to be getting most of the work.”