Leipold liked excitement on day one, wants QB to compete

When the Jayhawks hit the field early on Tuesday to open fall camp it was easy to see the excitement from the players. Fall camp can be a long process through the summer heat, but the players came out with a lot of energy.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said there was excitement, and they got a lot accomplished.

“I think we got a lot of accomplishment done,” Leipold said. “I think there was excitement. There's a buzz. You can always tell like certain times when we get back together, when they're around each other. I think this group has a determination about them that how they want to approach things and change, really, the direction of this program.”

Starting year two has a different feel. The players know the program and the coaches know most of the players. Last year they were all getting to know each other.

“At the same time, I don't want to say anxious, little nervousness, probably the way I felt a year ago,” Leipold said. “I didn't have that as much this time around because we know what we have with our players. And I think we're starting earlier than ever.

“The NCAA let us start a few more days earlier but didn't give us more practices. And I think, all in all, that’s a good move because they'll get more days off in between, that hopefully they'll continue to keep us healthy as we move forward.”

The start of fall puts an official end to the long summers of strength and conditioning the players go through with Matt Gildersleeve.

“This group's excited,” Leipold said. “I think you do all this stuff from January through the end of July, and Coach Gildersleeve, as he told him, as he finished up going through some of his stuff from the summer with them and the great results that they improved on, he said, ‘Nobody came here to play weightlifting. Okay. And you came here to play football, and now it's time to go do it.’”