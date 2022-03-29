Leipold likes defense, Daniels still limited, transfers developing
It has been written many times the Kansas staff only had about a month to get their team prepared to play the first game. They arrived in May and did not get the team until fall camp in August.
There were several times the defense struggled to get stops, so it comes as good news Lance Leipold said they are one of the bright spots that has caught his attention this spring.
“They're playing aggressively, come up with more confidence, and we're attacking,” Leipold said of the defense. “We’re communicating better. We still have ways to go in the communication aspect. But I'm seeing them light years, more confident than it were last fall.”
Leipold was talking about what he likes about the defense and brought up linebacker Taiwan Berryhill as a player doing a good this spring.
“And I'll say a guy like Taiwan Berryhill, the last three or four practices I'm really watching him play faster,” Leipold said. “He's a big, good athlete that you can really see how much he was hesitating in the past. So, through the reps, through the understanding, through the weight room, and everything more confidence is starting to come along.”
Daniels still limited in practice
Leipold announced in the beginning of spring football that Jalon Daniels would be limited to start practice. Daniels sparked the offense last year when he won the starting job late in the season.
He is going through practice but is still sitting parts of practice and going in live action.
“You know he's making progress,” Leipold said. “He's still done a lot very limited 11 on 11 reps right now and that's more precaution. He's doing all the drills, and all those things.”
Although Daniels is missing some of the scrimmage action and other contact reps he is continuing to grow as a leader.
“Watching him continue to grow as a leader and his confidence,” Leipold said. “He's another guy that continues to feel better about it and taking charge. He's done an excellent job in the off season as one of our leaders. And again, building upon that. And it's good we have depth because it seems like every so often another guy's not quite available.”
Transfers on defense making their mark in practice
One reason the defense has looked good is the addition of several transfers who arrived on campus in January. Leipold commented on some of the defensive players they picked up through the transfer portal:
Lonnie Phelps: Lonnie's done a really good job and he continues to work hard to learn things. He has shown the things that we anticipated him having, some good initial quickness, he's a very good pass rusher. He's just trying to get the feel of all the drills and what the terminology is to be more consistent. But we like what he's bringing to that position, as well as what Malcolm Lee, and Jereme Robinson and Hayden Hatcher's coming off injury. We've got a lot of guys working there.
Eriq Gilyard: That's one of those guys that as I just was talking about those linebackers that fits that profile is that he's going to help that position as he competes for starting time, but he's going to rotate. We are looking for that physical linebacker definitely within the box. And he steps up and takes things on, works really hard, doesn't say much. Really enjoy having him in the program.
Craig Young: Craig Young has a big, long body with really great athleticism and speed. And again, I thought he came back off spring break and had some of his best practices and working hard. Again, starting to feel more comfortable in everyday in our program, on the field.
Kalon Gervin: Gervin's another one on defense, very steady, very steady in what he does. He's excellent. He can stay down low in his back pedal and things and burst. He can run well with his hips down, he's going to help us as well.