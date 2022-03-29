Leipold likes defense, Daniels still limited, transfers developing

It has been written many times the Kansas staff only had about a month to get their team prepared to play the first game. They arrived in May and did not get the team until fall camp in August. There were several times the defense struggled to get stops, so it comes as good news Lance Leipold said they are one of the bright spots that has caught his attention this spring. “They're playing aggressively, come up with more confidence, and we're attacking,” Leipold said of the defense. “We’re communicating better. We still have ways to go in the communication aspect. But I'm seeing them light years, more confident than it were last fall.” Leipold was talking about what he likes about the defense and brought up linebacker Taiwan Berryhill as a player doing a good this spring. “And I'll say a guy like Taiwan Berryhill, the last three or four practices I'm really watching him play faster,” Leipold said. “He's a big, good athlete that you can really see how much he was hesitating in the past. So, through the reps, through the understanding, through the weight room, and everything more confidence is starting to come along.”

Leipold said the defense is catching his attention in spring practice

Daniels still limited in practice

Leipold announced in the beginning of spring football that Jalon Daniels would be limited to start practice. Daniels sparked the offense last year when he won the starting job late in the season. He is going through practice but is still sitting parts of practice and going in live action. “You know he's making progress,” Leipold said. “He's still done a lot very limited 11 on 11 reps right now and that's more precaution. He's doing all the drills, and all those things.” Although Daniels is missing some of the scrimmage action and other contact reps he is continuing to grow as a leader. “Watching him continue to grow as a leader and his confidence,” Leipold said. “He's another guy that continues to feel better about it and taking charge. He's done an excellent job in the off season as one of our leaders. And again, building upon that. And it's good we have depth because it seems like every so often another guy's not quite available.”

Transfers on defense making their mark in practice