“Athleticism, quickness, and strength,” Leipold said. “Devin's a big body wide, but he's not the tallest guy but played a lot of football. Gage is a former basketball player. He's played a little inside, a little outside, so really anxious to see what they can give us in that.”

Two of those players are Gage Keys and Devin Phillips. Keys was recruited by Panagos to Minnesota and the Jayhawks had a built-in head start there. Phillips started every game he played at Colorado State. Leipold was asked what he likes about what they bring to the program.

Going into spring football Lance Leipold likes what they accomplished and how his staff responded. Jim Panagos had a good portal run helping sign several defensive linemen.

The Jayhawks lost several players up front and replenishing that position was vital through the transfer portal.

Going into the off-season one of the most important positions of need was the defensive line. That included every spot on the line from rush end to strongside end to the interior.

Another area of importance was finding players who could come in and compete immediately at defensive end. Both starters Lonnie Phelps and Malcolm Lee will not return. Phelps declared for the NFL draft and Lee graduated. They combined for over 1100 snaps and adding players on the edge was a must.

They signed Austin Booker and Patrick Joyner to help with that role. Booker was at Minnesota and Joyner came from Utah State.

“Joyner and Austin Booker both again are going to help us,” Leipold said.

Booker committed in December and the staff was able to land Joyner in the last weekend before players were arriving on campus. Joyner had to decide whether to visit Kansas or TCU for the last visit and chose the Jayhawks.

“The portal moves really fast now in the month of December,” Leipold said. “Evaluating a lot of people and then it's a scramble to get people that are going to squeeze in those times for those visits. To get Patrick here and the places that he's been. I think along with Austin Booker they are going to give us great competition in depth and people that have played in college football games that can help us get better.”

Leipold pointed out they redshirted Ron McGee and Kenean Caldwell to help with returning numbers on the defensive line. Finding players in the transfer portal was crucial in the offseason and they hope to see an improvement.

“As we alluded to there is we've got to be better against the run and be better as a defense,” Leipold said. “And being able to put pressure on the quarterback and other things, but we feel that those are definitely going to be nice additions.”