Head coach Lance Leipold was impressed with his team’s playmaking ability on defense, their ability to stop the run, and the solid performance on the ground despite not scoring a rushing touchdown.

Defense scores twice, makes other key plays

Cobee Bryant introduced himself in a big way to start the game when he forced a fumble, picked it up and scored on BYU’s second play from scrimmage. The play got the Jayhawk defense going as they put together one of their best performances in the Lance Leipold era. Coming into the game against BYU, Leipold had emphasized the need for the Jayhawks to capitalize on turnover opportunities. After a week where they did not recover a single one of the five fumbles they recovered, Leipold was pleased to see Bryant scoop and score. “For him, the lightest guy on the field, probably making the biggest hit of the day and to really set the tone, says a lot about him,” Leipold said. “He's been making big plays here for three years now, and it's great to see.” “What a momentum deal,” Leipold said of Bryant’s scoop and score. “And then, of course, he makes the interception. Kenny makes an interception for a touchdown.” Bryant’s day was just beginning, as he nabbed an interception in the third quarter to create a much needed stop for the Kansas defense. Earlier in the third quarter is when the Jayhawks scored their second touchdown of the game by way of a Kenny Logan pick-six. “I thought it was, without really grading the film and everything, is our most physical and playmaking game by our secondary since we've been here,” Leipold said. “And to see them play that way was really fun to watch.”

Leipold liked the way the defense was flying around and held BYU to nine rushing yards

Defense holds BYU to nine rushing yards

Yes, the Jayhawks really held BYU to nine rushing yards. While sacks were factored into the total, BYU ended the game with a total of nine yards on the ground. The Cougars came into the game averaging just 2.7 yards a carry, but the Jayhawks were determined to bring the average down. “I think we've sat in this room enough, right, talking about run defense and where we're going to have that type of performance up front, especially with the guys in the middle that we never talk about hardly, is a big step for this program as well to have that type of stat in the conference opener.” The Cougars ran the ball 22 times on the night compared to their 51 pass attempts, as they abandoned the run for portions of the game. Leipold credits the depth the Jayhawks have on the offensive line for the performance they put together. “I think the physicality and the aggressiveness of the group, the ability to roll as many guys as we are, we're playing almost six defensive tackles, and at least we probably played seven to eight defensive ends through this,” Leipold said. “Hopefully that depth and understanding will give us a chance throughout the rest of this conference season.”

Daniels and others contribute to solid night on the ground