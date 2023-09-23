Leipold likes way defense played, ground game success
Head coach Lance Leipold was impressed with his team’s playmaking ability on defense, their ability to stop the run, and the solid performance on the ground despite not scoring a rushing touchdown.
Defense scores twice, makes other key plays
Cobee Bryant introduced himself in a big way to start the game when he forced a fumble, picked it up and scored on BYU’s second play from scrimmage. The play got the Jayhawk defense going as they put together one of their best performances in the Lance Leipold era.
Coming into the game against BYU, Leipold had emphasized the need for the Jayhawks to capitalize on turnover opportunities. After a week where they did not recover a single one of the five fumbles they recovered, Leipold was pleased to see Bryant scoop and score.
“For him, the lightest guy on the field, probably making the biggest hit of the day and to really set the tone, says a lot about him,” Leipold said. “He's been making big plays here for three years now, and it's great to see.”
“What a momentum deal,” Leipold said of Bryant’s scoop and score. “And then, of course, he makes the interception. Kenny makes an interception for a touchdown.”
Bryant’s day was just beginning, as he nabbed an interception in the third quarter to create a much needed stop for the Kansas defense. Earlier in the third quarter is when the Jayhawks scored their second touchdown of the game by way of a Kenny Logan pick-six.
“I thought it was, without really grading the film and everything, is our most physical and playmaking game by our secondary since we've been here,” Leipold said. “And to see them play that way was really fun to watch.”
Defense holds BYU to nine rushing yards
Yes, the Jayhawks really held BYU to nine rushing yards. While sacks were factored into the total, BYU ended the game with a total of nine yards on the ground. The Cougars came into the game averaging just 2.7 yards a carry, but the Jayhawks were determined to bring the average down.
“I think we've sat in this room enough, right, talking about run defense and where we're going to have that type of performance up front, especially with the guys in the middle that we never talk about hardly, is a big step for this program as well to have that type of stat in the conference opener.”
The Cougars ran the ball 22 times on the night compared to their 51 pass attempts, as they abandoned the run for portions of the game. Leipold credits the depth the Jayhawks have on the offensive line for the performance they put together.
“I think the physicality and the aggressiveness of the group, the ability to roll as many guys as we are, we're playing almost six defensive tackles, and at least we probably played seven to eight defensive ends through this,” Leipold said. “Hopefully that depth and understanding will give us a chance throughout the rest of this conference season.”
Daniels and others contribute to solid night on the ground
Through Jalon Daniels’ first two games of the season, he only had 20 total yards on the ground. Against BYU, he picked up 54 yards with his legs, including a couple of third down conversions.
“We didn't put much quarterback run in last week because we wanted to make sure he was healthy heading into conference play,” Leipold said. “That doesn't mean we took anybody for granted. We just want to take some hits off him.”
Leipold mentioned that they are able to do a lot more when he is healthy and available as a runner.
“You can see when he's got the ball in his hands and the ability of us to mix and do a lot of different things with a lot of different players, it's really fun to watch,” Leipold said.
The Jayhawks did not score a rushing touchdown today, but still got solid performances from Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw and Dylan McDuffie. Neal went for 91 yards, but Leipold loved the contributions he got from Hishaw and McDuffie.
McDuffie carried the ball just twice on the night, but his 14-yard burst put Kansas in prime position to go up 28-20 near the end of the third quarter.
“Dylan McDuffie made a big run when we needed it as and so when you have guys like that stepping up it's great to see,” Leipold said.
Before coming out for the second half, Hishaw had just four yards on one carry. As the team ran out for the second half, Leipold pulled his back up running back aside.
“I grabbed Daniel right before went out when were leaving the locker room and I told him to wait and I said, ‘we're going to get you some carries and we need you to get downhill and make some things happen,’” Leipold said. “You can see when he runs, it's pretty tough to bring him down with one guy, especially on the first hit if we can get some momentum going for him.”
Hishaw put his stamp on the game, finishing with 60 yards on eight carries, and being important as the Jayhawks melted the clock away during their last offensive possession.
“As we know, a healthy Daniel Hishaw is pretty important to this running game and it's really going to help Devin as well.”