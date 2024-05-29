When preseason lists are published, Daniels name is always near the top of quarterbacks to watch for the 2024 season. He suffered an injury against TCU in 2022 that sidelined him for four games. Last year he injured himself before the Texas game and missed the rest of the season.

“He continues to work hard,” Leipold said. “He went through everything that we wanted him to do this spring. Our players are going to be coming back town. It's been good for these players to get out of town. I think they'll be anxious to see each other and get to work and again, he's going to be ready to hit it and just like everyone else here next Monday, and I'm excited for him.”

The main question is the health of Jalon Daniels. Daniels, one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country, missed part of the last two seasons with an injury. But Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said in an interview with Sports Radio 810 he did everything they asked of him in the spring.

There are still questions surrounding the quarterback position as the players get ready to return to campus to start summer workouts.

A healthy Daniels can take the offense to another level. He has graded out as the best offensive player by PFF the last two seasons on the Jayhawks roster.

“He's gone through so much,” Leipold said. “I do feel the tide's going to turn and for everything and how he represents our program through the good and really, I think he will be rewarded for that type of demeanor. And I'm looking forward to seeing number 6 out there leading the offense again.”

The other question is who will be the backup quarterback?

It is a position not to be underestimated and has been important to the Jayhawks the last two years. Jason Bean helped lead them to back-to-back bowl games, playing a crucial role. Bean is gone and it will come down to Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall.

Ballard arrived last summer as a walk on and eventually earned a scholarship. He played in four games, throwing for 286 yards and rushing for 75.

“I expect a big jump for Cole Ballard because of the competitive person that he is,” Leipold said. “His work ethic and how he goes about it. He played extremely well for a true freshman in the Kansas State game. Competitive, trying to make plays. I think the plays that where our turnovers were in, that it was him trying to create plays. I think those were great learning moments.”

Leipold credited Bean for sticking with the program and playing a key part in the success. He was asked if Ballard could provide the same type of role that Bean did coming off the bench.

“Cole will be ready,” he said. “He comes from that football background, and I don't worry about him knowing what he's going to do. I know these practices in camp are going to help him. I don't want to compare him to do what Jason Bean did because they're different players.”

Marshall was rated one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country and enrolled early. Going through spring football gave him a head start learning the offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“He really got a good first taste of what we're doing and learning,” Leipold said. “Watching some of these guys, we had six early enrollees, and as I told each and every one in their exit meetings after spring ball was, I'm really excited to watch you about the second week of fall camp because that's where we're going to see how much you've got the hang of it. You're going to take the next step and you're going to put yourselves in position to help this football team this fall.”