Leipold looking to redshirt QB Daniels, staying with Bean

“We've had that discussion a few weeks back,” Leipold said. “Both those guys (Kendrick and Daniels) have competed, I admire the attitude that both of those guys have had through this whole situation. It’s a balancing act. Whether it be through performance or through injury, things could always change.”

Competing with both Bean and senior Miles Kendrick during fall camp, Jalon Daniels had an arguable case for the starting job. After Bean took the job in Week 1, talks of redshirting Jalon appear to have followed.

The move comes after redshirt junior Jason Bean started the Jayhawks’ first six games on the schedule and is likely to keep the starting job for the foreseeable future.

After riding the depth chart for six weeks, it appears Kansas (1-5, 0-5 Big 12) is planning to redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels for the 2021 season.

Electing to redshirt gives Daniels another year of eligibility, and still gives Kansas the option to use him in an emergency situation for two games.

Daniels came onto the scene his freshman year, jumping into the starting role at the age of 17 against Baylor last season. Under head coach Lance Leipold, Daniels has only taken snaps in two games vs. Coastal Carolina and Baylor.

“He got thrown in the fire (last season),” Leipold said. “So to give him a chance to continue to grow mature and do all the things he can do, we looked at things in the best way that at that time and he embraced that opportunity. He had talked to his support system around him and they were already talking about it.”

The starting job was one of many interesting questions during fall camp. If there was one way the position was going to be further narrowed down, this was it.

Leipold is currently backing Jason Bean as the starter. But he’s well-aware there’s still a road for him to walk. He’s looking for his upperclassman quarterback to continue growing alongside the offense as Week 7 rolls around.

“​​I think (Jason) was progressing,” Leipold said. “I think he's kind of plateaued and they’ve had a couple of sub-par games. We just need him to play better and keep pounding away, just like we're asking everyone else."